Offenders in high visibility vests to clean up streets as ‘community payback’

Offenders convicted of theft, assaults and criminal damage will be scrub graffiti off buildings under the plans - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Offenders in high-visibility vests are to be set to work on community clean-up projects to demonstrate to the public that justice is being done.

In a major revamp of community sentences, offenders convicted of theft, assaults and criminal damage will be required to clear litter-strewn roadside verges, scrub graffiti off buildings and tidy up parks, canals, waterways and other public spaces.

Unveiling the scheme in an exclusive article on Friday, Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, and Alex Chalk, the Prisons Minister, pledged tougher and highly visible community punishments that will end the perception that they are a “soft touch” that “let off” offenders from their crimes.

They believe too many judges and courts have lost confidence in community sentences and are left with no alternative but to send minor offenders to jail on short jail sentences that can lead to a cycle of petty crime without effective rehabilitation.

Instead, they want “justice to be seen to be done”.

Cleaning up their act – and their local areas

Offenders will be dressed in orange tabards emblazoned with “community payback” on their backs, and councils and police commissioners will be urged to use the unpaid workers for “local and visible” clean-up projects. Some five million hours a year of court-ordered unpaid work is on offer.

Mr Buckland told The Telegraph: “Community payback is an effective punishment, but for too long it has been invisible to the public and sometimes wrongly seen as a soft touch.

“That’s why this Government wants to put those millions of hours handed down each year to even better use, serving the people’s priorities to improve the environment and revitalise our towns and cities.

“Not only will it mean offenders pay back society for their crimes, but it will reassure the public that justice is being served.”

Ministers cited a project in the Midlands with the Canal & River Trust, which has put offenders to work clearing canals, tidying towpaths and maintaining beauty spots on the waterways in advance of Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games next year.

A new government strategy to revive high streets published in the coming weeks will invite local councils to partner with the Probation Service to put offenders to work picking litter, removing graffiti and maintaining public parks to restore the public’s pride in their urban spaces.

Writing online in The Telegraph, Mr Chalk said: “It's not enough for justice merely to be done. It must be seen to be done too.

“It’s essential that the public can see with their own eyes that such punishments are tough and genuinely pay back to the community that has been affected. Only then will community sentences be seen as a credible response.

“That means offenders with high-vis tabards clearing up roadside verges that have been strewn with litter. It means convicted vandals scrubbing off eyesore graffiti which is dragging down the neighbourhood.

“It means tidying up the parks, waterways and other public spaces which have been a lifeline over the recent lockdowns. Crucially too, payback should be as local to the crime as possible. The public rightly want to see it benefiting the community that has most directly been harmed.”

Modern slavery claims dismissed

Ministers dismiss suggestions that it could be challenged under human rights laws as a form of modern slavery as it is a punishment for a crime, or that it might breach European hidden state aid rules. Instead, they say it is about “rebuilding rehabilitation.”

The unpaid work required as part of community sentences will be tied to court-issued rehabilitation orders that compel offenders to attend courses to tackle drug or alcohol misuse, debt problems or anger management. Breaches of their probation would see them hauled back to court to face jail.