Offenders on probation committing three murders or major sex crimes a week, new figures show

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Offenders on probation are committing three murders or serious sex crimes a week, new figures have revealed.

Known criminals have been convicted of nearly 700 murders while on probation since 2010, the equivalent of one a week.

Over the same period, there have been a further 950 convictions for rape, attempted rape or serious sex assaults – including attacks on young children – carried out by known offenders who were on probation.

The disclosures follow two cases in which the probation service wrongly assessed two killers on probation as medium risk, which meant they were supervised by inexperienced staff without the necessary security measures to protect the public.

Justin Russell, HM chief inspector of probation, warned it was “impossible to say” that the probation service was keeping the public safe from freed violent criminals after the blunders that led to the murders of two women and three children.

The Labour Party, which obtained the official figures, said it showed the probation service was “in chaos” and blamed the Government for failing to invest in the system.

There were 3,219 “serious further offences” committed by known criminals on probation in England and Wales between 2010-11 and 2020-21, according to the data.

Some were committed by offenders “on licence” after previously committing other serious crimes, while others were deemed to be lower-risk offenders. Apart from murder and sex crimes, other convictions were for kidnapping, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

It meant there was an average of six serious further offences a week committed by criminals on probation over the 11-year period.

It follows the two damning reports by Mr Russell into the murder and sexual sexual assault of Zara Aleena by Jordan McSweeney and Damien Bendall, who killed his partner and three children with a claw hammer after being wrongly assessed as “medium risk”.

Yesterday Antonia Romeo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, told MPs she wanted to ensure “that we’re completely learning lessons from everything that has happened” so that “these appalling crimes don’t happen again”.

She told the Commons’ justice select committee she was “profoundly sorry’ for the errors in both cases, and added: “All serious further offences are appalling and tragic. They are mercifully quite rare.” She said staff had been disciplined with one dismissed.

Amy Rees, director general of HM Prison and Probation Service, said that both McSweeney’s and Bendall’s cases had been ''allocated to an inexperienced probation officer''.

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said: “Murderers and rapists must not be left to roam the streets and prey on new victims.

“Thirteen years of Conservative mismanagement has left our probation services in chaos. Their inability to properly supervise dangerous offenders leaves the public at risk of serious harm.

“The service has been left facing a shortage of staff, unmanageable workloads, and morale at rock bottom. Information about offenders is not being shared so prisoners are released without proper checks.”

Labour said the new figures showed a “sharp increase” in serious further offence convictions following then justice secretary Chris Grayling’s botched probation privatisation in 2014. It was finally renationalised in 2019.

The opposition said the number of serious further offence convictions increased by more than a third over the period of that reorganisation, including a 123 per cent increase in the number of murders committed by offenders on probation.

Over the 11-year-period set out in the figures there were 697 murders; 952 rapes, attempted rapes or assaults by penetration; and 719 other serious violent or sexual offences.

In addition, there were 198 convictions for attempted murders or conspiracy to murder; 126 for arson with intent to endanger life; 170 for kidnapping, abduction or false imprisonment; and 100 for deaths involving driving offences or vehicle-taking.