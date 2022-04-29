‘Offending dog’ reportedly kills tree by urinating on Middle Georgia man’s property

The four-legged suspect was not identified in a recent sheriff’s report. But damage left in the perpetrating pooch’s wake was said to have totaled some $600.

On April 11, a man in his 60s who lives off Johnstonville Road on Preakness Way west of Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County, informed sheriff’s deputies that someone had stolen an array of orange property-line markers that he had placed along the road near his house.

In reporting the theft, as a deputy’s write-up of the matter went on to say, the man also mentioned that one of his neighbors has a dog that “has come onto his property and urinated on a tree that he planted.”

“The urination,” the report added, “killed the tree.”

The report did not note what kind of tree it was, just that it was “some kind of pine.”

The man said the tree was worth about $600. He told the cops that he didn’t know who might have stolen the orange markers and that he “also did not know who the offending dog belonged to.”

Dispatches: In case you were wondering, there is some precedent — though slight — of a local dog being “arrested.” It seems that in 1909, according to Telegraph archives, a dispute arose in Macon over a “vicious” and “very pugnacious bulldog.” Two men claimed to own it. The dog “was so vicious,” as this publication, then known as The Macon Daily Telegraph, reported, that it “had to be left out of town, as no one was friendly enough with him to bring him in.” A justice of the peace enlisted a constable to “arrest the dog.” The animal’s name was not noted. . . . A Monroe County woman recently reported to sheriff’s officials there that the father of her two underage daughters had, after the girls joked that he should “buy them some alcohol,” did just that. The mother said the father, a 41-year-old Warner Robins man, went into the King of Liquor store on North Lee Street in Forsyth and bought “some kind of Jim Beam bourbon,” a sheriff’s report said. “He poured it into their cups for them to drink, and they did.” The daughters’ ages were not mentioned in the report. “When they arrived back at their mother’s house,” the report said, “they got into an argument with him and he sped off down the driveway. (The daughters) did not tell their mother until (later) because they were afraid they would get in trouble for drinking.”