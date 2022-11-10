Offense dismissed against Johnstown woman initially charged in double murder case

A felony charge filed against the girlfriend of one of the co-defendants at the time of the crime who was found guilty of first-degree murder in a double homicide were withdrawn by Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner in a hearing Tuesday.

Jasmine Hinton, 27, of Johnstown, was severed from the murder trial before it began by the county judge upon a request by her attorney David L. Beyer, of Ebensburg.

Initially, Hinton was charged with the felony criminal use of a communication facility (a cellphone) resulting from a prosecuting witness saying Hinton told the witness that after the theft was discovered, she had talked to the two murder victims and arranged a meeting with the drug gang members.

The gang ran a stash house in Johnstown near a hospital where the two murdered men broke in and took a substantial amount of drugs and money, according to various witnesses testifying in the murder case. The men's action eventually led to their torture and shooting death, law enforcement said.

According to Beyer in a court document when requesting his client be severed from the murder trial, "There is no evidence, be it testimonial, physical, scientific, technological or otherwise that supports this assertion."

In a simple and short hearing Tuesday, Bittner also vacated any bench warrants that may have been filed against Hinton. There are none, according to the Clerk of Courts office. The judge also put the cost for the procedures involving Hinton in this matter on the county.

On Oct. 21, after a seven-day trial before Bittner, a jury decided that two of the three defendants on trial were guilty of the two victims' deaths. Samson Washington and Marekus Benson were found guilty of conspiracy in all the offenses, and two counts each of homicide (first-degree), kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint. Washington was found not guilty of using a communication facility, in this case a cellphone, as part of the crime, a felony. The judge granted partial dismissal of charges against DeAndre Callender. The homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint charges were dismissed. The jury decided that Callender was not guilty of the remaining charges he was facing — kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.

Devon Wyrick, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder in the case and testified for the prosecution. Wyrick said from the witness chair that he saw Benson shoot James Smith, 32, of Portage, in the back as he ran and Washington shoot Smith and Damian Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, in the back of their heads as Staniszewski stood by his fallen older friend. Wyrick and Washington are brothers.

Hinton was allegedly Benson's girlfriend at the time of the crime. She was not present during the crime or when it was planned, according to court documents.

The two murder victims in the case were friends who allegedly stole a large quantity of drugs and money from a stash house in Johnstown. Once that incident and players were discovered by members of the East Main Money Gang out of Columbus, Ohio, which had made inroads in the Johnstown area, gang members put the two men through a tortuous ordeal and shot them in a wooded area in Conemaugh Township in Somerset County, just over the Cambria County line. Washington, Benson, Callender and Wyrick were associated with the gang.

The incident occurred in March 2017 and the two friends' remains were found by a hunter later that fall.

Originally, Hinton was charged as a co-defendant in the double murder with conspiracy, two counts each of aggravated assault and kidnap to inflict injury/terror, and one count of criminal use of communication facility, all felonies. Those charges were dismissed, except for the criminal use of communication facility, prior to the murder trial.

Sentencing for the convicted defendants is scheduled for January.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Johnstown woman no longer charged in Somerset double murder case