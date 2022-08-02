Offensive comment to DoorDash driver leads to stabbing at Ceres McDonald’s, police say

A Ceres man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly stabbed a man who made an offensive comment to his wife inside a McDonald’s.

The wife, a DoorDash driver, was picking up food at the McDonald’s on East Hatch Road around 8 p.m. while her husband waited in the car, Sgt. Keith Griebel said.

When the wife went inside the McDonald’s, a 34-year-old male customer made a comment to her that she found offensive. Griebel did not know what the comment was but said the woman went out to her vehicle, where her husband was waiting, and told him about it.

The husband, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Sells, went inside the McDonald’s, where he got into a fight with the 34-year-old man. Griebel said Sells allegedly stabbed the man in the torso, then fled the scene with his wife.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to a news release.

Ceres police found Sells and his wife at their home in the 2000 block of Fifth Street in Ceres. Sells was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.