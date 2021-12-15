FITCHBURG – A social media page called "fhsslaves," offensively referring to Black students at Fitchburg High School, is being investigated after school authorities flagged it.

The site in question was an Instagram page which contained pictures of Black students from the school, according to an email sent to parents by Jeremy Roche, Fitchburg High School principal.

Roche informed families that the matter had been reported as a hate crime to Instagram and said local police were investigating.

"This site is not only one that is wrong and divisive, but also potentially a hate crime and illegal," said Roche in the email. "Ultimately, these types of social media sites serve to divide and tear apart the positive, welcoming, inclusive school culture that we are working so hard to create here at FHS."

Fitchburg Superintendent Robert M. Jokela addressed the incident through a Facebook post, saying the site was removed 18 hours after its creation and the proper authorities were notified.

"This matter is being addressed currently and we are unable to comment further at this time. The privacy of our students is paramount," read the statement from Jokela.

Principal Roche and Superintendent Jokela were unavailable for further comment on Tuesday. Fitchburg police did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Offensive Instagram site targeting Black students at Fitchburg HS reported as hate crime