‘Offensive’: Michigan non-binary lawmaker reacts to ban ‘endgame’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s first non-binary state lawmaker is calling comments by Republican colleagues “disheartening” and “offensive.”

That’s because their Republican colleagues openly discussed the “endgame” of banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors is to ban such care for everyone.

“My response was both a personal one in that I felt it was heartbreaking and offensive because these are folks I work with,” State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) tells 6 News. “Who smile in my face and will act as if they respect me on a surface level, but we know will work against my ability and the ability of my community to exist. And be safe and healthy. So, in an intellectual level, I am infuriated.”

File (Photo/State Rep. Emily Dievendorf)

A Jan. 26 X, formerly Twitter, Space conversation between Republican lawmakers from Ohio and Michigan focused on addressing gender-affirming care for minors but veered into banning care for adults.

“In terms of endgame, why are we allowing these practices for anyone?” Michigan State Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) is heard saying in the recording. “If we are going to stop this for anyone under 18, why not apply it for anyone over 18? It’s harmful across the board and that’s something we need to take into consideration in terms of the endgame.”

The conversation was hosted by State Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles). 6 News attempted to speak with Paquette, but he was not immediately available.

Schriver was also not immediately available.

Screenshot of Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles) X post about controversy on transgender healthcare. (WLNS)

Paquette defended the conversation on X. He says all state lawmakers from both parties were invited to the discussion, which he points out was open and the recording available on his X account.

“I Invite any/all who say this space was inappropriate,” he writes, then tags two Democratic lawmakers and the Michigan Democratic Party. “To maybe listen to the space they are attacking, and then to have real public dialogue concerning this important issue. The talking points dismissing discourse in this matter are far beyond stale.”

Dievendorf, who was elected to the legislature representing northwest Lansing, north into Clinton County, including the city of DeWitt, and west across Clinton County and just into Eaton County to include the city of Grand Ledge in 2022, says Paquette’s invitation to dialogue is difficult to consider.

“I would like to see my Republican colleagues stay out of the health decisions of people’s lives. Period,” they tell 6 News. “They are debating this based on false equivalencies, period. And statistics that really come down to anecdotes. The fact is, less than 1% of all transgender non-conforming folks ever have any confused feelings about their own identity and the any changes that they make to their body that is less than just about every other medical procedure or medications that we take, or any other health or physical or health treat treatment.”

Other Michigan lawmakers present for the conversation were State Rep. Tom Kunse (R-Clare), as well as State Sens. Lana Thies (R-Brighton Twp.) and Jonathan Lindsey (R-Allen).

Those lawmakers also were not immediately available for comment.

Lawmakers across the country have introduced and passed legislation prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors. Ohio lawmakers on Wednesday successfully overrode the veto of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio.

Dievendorf tells 6 News she wants to introduce legislation to make Michigan a Transgender Sanctuary state. Both Minnesota and Washington states have passed legislation offering legal protections to individuals who travel across state lines to seek gender-affirming care and reproductive healthcare banned in their own home states, PBS reports.

“I will be doing everything in my power to try to move towards trans sanctuary in Michigan and making sure that we continue to do everything we can to provide equitable healthcare for all of our Michigan residents, including and especially those folks who are systemically denied healthcare right at this moment in United States history,” they tell 6 News. “It is a calculated effort to deny trans and gender non-conforming people healthcare right now across the country. So, in Michigan, I would try, I would like us to put in an intentional effort to broaden our efforts to protect trans folks.”

