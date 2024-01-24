Offensives on Dnipro River's left bank and strikes on Russian military equipment: General Staff

As of the 700th day of the full-scale war, 50 combat clashes occurred at the front, while the Russian army launched two missile attacks and 53 airstrikes.

Source: General Staff on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 January

Quote: "Within the past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck six areas where Russian manpower, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Rocket Forces units struck one cluster of Russian military personnel."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near the settlement of Dibrova in Donetsk Oblast and three more near Makiivka and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled five attacks near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position, but to no avail.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks near Avdiivka and five more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces, but to no avail.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. There, the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position nine times.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks to the south from the settlement of Zolota Nyva and to the east from Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians did not abandon their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past 24 hours, the Russians carried out seven unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

