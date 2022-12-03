Offer extended in online sting case

Dec. 2—CATLETTSBURG — An offer has been extended in the case of a 23-year-old man caught up in an online sting earlier this year, according to his attorney.

Attorney Jeremy Clark said the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney has offered a deal to his client, Jacob Stubblefield, during a pretrial hearing on Thursday.

Clark said he needed about 30 days to review the offer and to see where things are at with the case.

Boyd Count Circuit Court Judge John Vincent set a pretrial hearing for Jan. 12, 2023.

Stubblefield, of Ashland, was one of three men scooped up in back-to-back online stings conducted by the Ashland Police Department and the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

According to police, each man believed he was going to meet up with an underage girl he had met over the Internet.

