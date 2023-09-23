Offer on horizon in child sexual abuse case

Sep. 22—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys say a plea deal is under way for a Grayson man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Hozia P. Spearman, 47 — indicted last month on a sole count of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 — appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court via video conference from Boyd County Detention Center on Friday.

Details in the matter are slim, but by the statute, a person can be charged with first-degree sexual abuse if their conduct includes any intentional touching a person under 12 on the "genitalia, anus, groin, breast, inner thigh, or buttocks ... with an intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade or arouse or gratify the sexual desire."

Spearman's attorney, Department of Public Advocacy's Whitney Davis, said an offer from prosecutors hasn't been received yet and requested Spearman reappear on a later date to allow time to work out an offer.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said his office still needed to discuss any plea negotiations with the victim in the case first, but the sit-down has been scheduled.

Spearman's charge is a class C felony and carries a punishment between five and 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Spearman is held on a $100,000 bond.

He will reappear for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 13.

