Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion about a note from the jury, during her sex trafficking trial, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government will agree to drop pending perjury charges against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking case goes to sentencing later this year, prosecutors said.

The offer was made in a letter to a judge filed jointly late Monday by the prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last month of recruiting teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Two perjury counts that were seperated from the main case accuse Maxwell of lying a 2016 civil deposition.

At a trial ending with her conviction last month, Maxwell vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Her lawyers argued that she was made a scapegoat for the sex crimes of Epstein, her onetime boyfriend and employer.

Last week, the defense seized on reports in the British media saying a juror had revealed to other jurors during weeklong deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child in trying to persuade them that Maxwell should be found guilty.

Among other challenges, Maxwell's lawyers are contending the juror withheld his background before the trial in a way that compromised the jury selection process.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. offers to dismiss Ghislaine Maxwell perjury case if sex abuse conviction stands

    The U.S. government is prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if her conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses is allowed to stand, according to a joint letter from prosecutors and Maxwell's defense team. In the Monday night letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, prosecutors said dismissing the perjury counts would reflect the victims' "significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again." Prosecutors also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell in about three to four months.

  • Prosecutors Offer To Drop 2 Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charges

    But only if her conviction on sex trafficking charges stands.

  • January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month: What is it, and what are the signs?

    The U.S. Department of State estimates as many as 24.9 million adults and children are trapped in some form of human trafficking around the world.

  • Prosecutors say they'll drop two more charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if the judge denies her a new trial

    Maxwell was found guilty of child-sex-trafficking last month, but still has two perjury charges pending against her.

  • Oklahoma death row inmates offer firing squad as alternative

    Two men on Oklahoma's death row — at the prodding of a federal judge — agreed to choose execution by firing squad as a way to delay their upcoming lethal injections, one of their attorneys told the judge. The two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, want U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot to grant them a temporary injunction that would halt their upcoming executions until a trial can be held over whether Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell can avoid perjury charges if no retrial in sex trafficking case, prosecutors say

    Ghislaine Maxwell's perjury charges will be dismissed if she does not face a retrial in her sex trafficking case, US prosecutors said.

  • Chicago Schools Set to Open After Union Leaders Accept Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Public Schools are poised to reopen for students on Wednesday after the teachers’ union leadership voted to approve a deal with city officials to restart in-person classes in the nation’s third-largest school district. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers

  • Big Mistake: Coinbase Shares Fell 20% in December

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell by 19.9% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This move was triggered by weak pricing trends across the cryptocurrency market, but that correlation looks like a mistake. It's true that major cryptocurrencies suffered similar declines in December.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ upset loss to the Trail Blazers

    The Nets' defense continued to struggle and Brooklyn led a second-half lead slip away in Portland.

  • Prosecutors deny 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's claims of outrageous government conduct

    Resentencing in the former Oklahoma zookeeper 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire case is set for Jan. 28 in Oklahoma City federal court.

  • Convicted ex-officer waives parole hearing under plea deal

    A white former Nashville police officer on Monday waived the right to a parole hearing under a plea deal for fatally shooting a Black man from behind who was fleeing on foot while holding a gun. Last July, Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence. The agreement specifies Delke, 28, won’t pursue parole.

  • January 6 committee says Trump's team has convinced Rep. Jim Jordan to 'try to hide the facts'

    Jordan accused the panel of pursuing a partisan witch hunt and said its request for information was "unprecedented" and "inappropriate."

  • Mexico expecting nearly 27 million COVID-19 vaccines in coming weeks

    Mexico is expecting delivery of nearly 27 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, as the Omicron variant fuels a sharp increase in cases. "We're going to receive 11.7 million more doses soon ... and before March, a further 15 million, with which we estimate that the numbers needed by the health ministry will be met," Ebrard said during a regular news conference. Mexico is under pressure to speed up its vaccine campaign as cases surge.

  • Big 12 Football: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Mario Williams trending towards USC

    This is likely a sigh of relief for every Big 12 team aside from Oklahoma.

  • Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna said it was in active discussions for additional COVID-19 vaccine contracts this year. The company also said it was developing a booster vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273.529, that targets the fast-spreading Omicron variant and expects it to advance into clinical trials in early 2022. Booster doses of the company's current COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron at both 50 microgram and 100 microgram dose levels, the drugmaker said.

  • Sony and Samsung Join Forces to Create the World’s First QD-OLED 4K TV

    Coming in 65- and 55-inch sizes, the Bravia XR A95K features blue light emitting tech that boosts color brightness.

  • Biden administration to give additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The Biden administration plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October, the White House said on Tuesday. The Unites States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House added. The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development will be channelled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.

  • Pfizer is working on Omicron vaccine

    Pfizer CEO discusses COVID-19 vaccine updates, from Omicron to COVID-19 doses for kids under five years old. The Omicron vaccine will reportedly be ready by March 2022.

  • Bob Saget cause of death: Sheriff says actor was found in 'orderly' hotel room, no sign of trauma

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office reveals how police and medical crews found beloved TV dad Bob Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on Sunday.

  • Prosecutors willing to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charge if no retrial

    Prosecutors make offer ahead of sentencing in effort to bring swift closure for the victims as Maxwell’s team push for new trial Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein. Photograph: © U.S. Attorney's Office/ITV If Ghislaine Maxwell is not granted a retrial in her Manhattan federal court sex trafficking case, prosecutors are prepared to drop pending perjury counts when she is sentenced, they said in a 10 January letter. Prosecutors said they were prepared to dismiss the perjury counts in an effort