Offer of sex for food alleged in arrest

Dec. 26—A Crossville man is accused of walking into a fast food restaurant with a stolen chainsaw in his hands and asking a cashier to give him food in exchange for sexual favors.

The incident was reported Dec. 16 at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Highland Square.

Jacob Jackson Webb, 37, no address available, is charged with soliciting sex, evading arrest, theft of merchandise and criminal trespassing, according to MPtl. Samantha Seay's report.

City police were dispatched to the Highland Square area last Friday on a report of a man holding a chainsaw standing at the register, staring at employees. When police arrived, the man bolted out a rear door.

Seay wrote in her report she searched the shopping center parking lot and located Webb lying beside a pickup truck, "attempting to hide." She took the suspect into custody.

A KFC employee told police the man "asked her to give him food in exchange for sexual favors."

Police investigation, with the help of E-911 dispatchers, were able to determine that the chainsaw the man was carrying had been taken from Rural King in Cumberland Square.

Because Webb had been banned from Rural King because of a Dec. 23, 2019 shoplifting incident, he was charged with the theft and with trespassing in that store.

Webb will appear in General Sessions Court.

