Offers you can't refuse—170+ best Black Friday deals available
Black Friday 2022 is officially here and the savings are incredible. We're live-tracking all the best Black Friday deals, including price cuts on virtual reality headsets, cozy mattresses and Reviewed-approved kitchen gadgets. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or save on holiday gifts, the time to shop is now.
Updated 11:05 a.m. EST: We found all the best Black Friday deals on everything from smart tech and home goods to appliances to kitchen tools. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings. —Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
Top 10 best Black Friday 2022 deals
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $50)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175)
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)
HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 (Save $400)
The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals
Save on LG, TCL, Vizio and more
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $198 at Walmart (Save $28.88)
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $209.99 at Amazon (Save $160)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $339.99 at BJ's Wholesale Club (Save $60)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 at Amazon (Save $300)
Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $60)
LG C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV from $896 at Amazon (Save $100)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $900)
Sony 83-Inch A90J Smart OLED 4K UHD TV for $4,798 at Crutchfield (Save $1,200)
The best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals
Major savings on AirPods, iPads, Apple watches and more
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)
Apple 2021 iPad Mini from $399.99 at Amazon (Save $40.99 to $99.01)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)
Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $499.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $40 to $99.01)
Apple 2022 13-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,149 at Amazon (Save $150)
Apple 2021 14-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,599.99 at Amazon (Save $399.01 to $499.01)
Apple 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,999.99 at Amazon (Save $191.30 to $499.01)
The best Black Friday 2022 laptop and tablet deals
Save big on HP, Microsoft, Asus and more
Lenovo 8-Inch 32GB Tab M8 (3rd Generation) for $79 at Walmart (Save $40)
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-Inch HD Laptop Celeron N4020 at Best Buy for $79 (Save $60)
Lenovo 11.6-Inch 64GB Flex 3 Touchscreen Chromebook for $99 at Best Buy (Save $80)
Asus 14-Inch 64GB 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $179 at Best Buy (Save $200)
Lenovo 14-Inch 128GB Ideapad 3i FHD Laptop for $229 at Walmart (Save $100)
HP 15.6-Inch 256GB ENVY x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $499.99 at Best Buy (Save $300)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 128GB Surface Pro 7+ for $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $330)
Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $899.99 (Save $500)
The best Black Friday 2022 home and furniture deals
Discounts on storage, rugs, oil diffusers and more
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser from $22.09 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $9.45 to $13.90)
Mainstays 9-Foot Multi Stripe Round Outdoor Tilting Market Patio Umbrella with Crank from $29.97 at Walmart (Save $9.79)
Saracina Home Modern Wood and Metal Side Table with Open Storage for $73.49 at Target (Save $31.50)
Foundstone Gwen 46-Inch Console Table from $129.99 at Wayfair (Save $285.01)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $148.01 at Amazon (Save $101.98)
Serta Hathaway Modern Futon for $187.20 at Walmart (Save $261.80)
Serta Jameson 66-Inch Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa from $172.99 at Wayfair (Save $206 to $221)
Costway Tempered Glass Coffee Table for $205.99 at Target (Save $344)
nuLOOM 8-by-10-Foot Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug from $163.70 at Amazon (Save $145.30)
The best Black Friday 2022 Samsung deals
Save big on Samsung watches, tabs, TVs and more
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $50 to $215)
Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB SSD for $83.01 at Amazon (Save $66.98)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $129.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $160 to $335)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from $399.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $200 to $700)
Samsung 70-Inch TU7000 Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV for $547.99 at Abt (Save $80)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,552.99 at Amazon (Save $745)
Samsung 1.9-Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking at Samsung from $279 (Save $71 to $180)
Samsung 6-Cubic Foot Smart Slide-in Stainless-Steel Gas Range at Samsung from $749 (Save $544.98 to $694.98)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic Foot Slide-in Induction Range with Air Fry & Convection+ at Best Buy from $1,599 (Save $380 to $420)
The best Black Friday 2022 lifestyle deals
Major savings on Solo Stove, Fujifilm, AncestryDNA and more
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $12.74 at Amazon (Save $37.26)
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush for $29.94 at Amazon (Save $20)
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $59.95 (Save $17)
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer from $114.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $65)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell at $175 at Amazon (Save $100)
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175)
Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 at Walmart (Save $182.01)
Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike for $799 at Amazon (Save $400)
The best Black Friday 2022 bedding and bath deals
Save on towels, comforters, shower curtains and more
Haven 72-Inch x 72-Inch Pebble Stripe Organic Cotton Standard Shower Curtain for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond (Save $38)
Ebern Designs Faddis Super Soft Striped Absorbent Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug from $15.77 at Wayfair (Save $13.73)
American Soft Linen 4-Piece Bath Towel Set for $23.99 at Walmart (Save $3)
Nestwell Plush Cloud Medium Support Pillow from $25 at Bed Bath & Beyond (Save $15 to $22.50)
Latitude Run Budhu Mix Chenille 3-Piece Bath Rug Set for $27.99 at Wayfair (Save $8)
Rebrilliant Elizabeth-Marie Makeup Cosmetic Organizer for $31.99 at Wayfair (Save $22)
House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Comforter Set from $50.59 at Wayfair (Save $102.60 to $129.40)
The best Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals
Major savings on Shark, Dyson, Bissell and more
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner 1400B for $89 at Amazon (Save $34.59)
Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum from $116.74 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $38.25)
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) from $125.99 at Amazon (Save $99.01 to $103.01)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum for $199 at Walmart (Save $130)
Shark IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum for $159.99 at Best Buy (Save $100)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399 at Abt (Save $150)
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $567 at Amazon (Save $132)
The best Black Friday 2022 mattress deals
Deals on Tuft & Needle, Awara and Leesa
Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 11-Inch Plush Mattress from $339.99 (Save $380 to $620)
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $596 at Tuft & Needle (Save $149 to $279)
Nectar Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $669.33 at Nectar (Save $329.67)
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $799 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $440)
Awara Queen Natural Hybrid Mattress for $1,099 at Awara (Save $799)
Casper Original King Mattress for $1,271.25 at Casper (Save $423.75)
Avocado Green Full Mattress for $1,453.50 at Avocado with coupon code SAVE10 (Save $161.50)
Nolah Evolution 15-Inch Queen Mattress with Two Nolah Squishy Pillows for $1,599 (Save $700)
Leesa Queen Sapira Hybrid Mattress with Two Down Alternative Pillows at Leesa for $1,699 (Save $300)
The best Black Friday 2022 men's fashion deals
Deals on Levi's, Nike and Patagonia
Hanes Men's Textured Moccasin Slipper from $8.57 at Amazon (Save up to $20.42)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $33.48 at Amazon (Save up to $36.02)
The North Face Half Come Graphic Pullover Hoodie for $41.30 at Nordstrom (Save $17.70)
Tommy Jeans Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans for $46.99 at Macy's (Save $32.51)
Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants from $49.99 at Nordstrom (Save $30.01)
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker from $54 at Nordstrom (Save $31 to $22.55)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Pullover for $79.99 at Macy's (Save $45.01)
Patagonia Shearling Jacket for $84.50 at Backcountry (Save $84.50)
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Ready Flex Slim-Fit Suit for $99.99 at Macy's (Save $295.01)
Columbia Men's Marquam Peak Fusion Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Parka for $150 at Columbia (Save $50)
The best Black Friday 2022 women's fashion deals
Save at lululemon, Nordstrom, Kate Spade and more
Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress from $20.97 at Nordstrom (Save $19.01 to $28.03)
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings for $23.60 at Nordstrom (Save $35.40)
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Reglan Sweatshirt from $26 at Everlane (Save $39 to $52)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan from $60 at Nordstrom (Save $39.60 to $60)
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Bright Indigo Wash: Instacozy Edition for $69 at Madewell with coupon code TGIF (Save $69)
Kate Spade Love Shack Heart Purse for $99 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $250)
Michael Kors Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 at Michael Kors (Save $309)
Free People Beatrice Maxi Dress for $125 at Free People (Save $125)
Tory Burch Miller Mixed-Materials Lug Sole Boot at for $321 at Tory Burch (Save $137)
The best Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals
Save big on Lodge, Keurig, Breville and more
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 at Walmart (Save $20.03)
Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set for $34.95 at Target (Save $33.55)
Rachael Ray 3-Piece Nonstick Cookie Pan Set for $34.99 at Wayfair (Save $45.01)
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 at Best Buy (Save $70)
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 at Best Buy (Save $70)
Spode Blue Italian 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $96.49 at Wayfair (Save $213.51)
Cuisinart TOA-60TG Stainless-Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $149.99 at Target (Save $80)
OXO Brew 9-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker for $183.95 at Amazon (Save $46)
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $319.99 at Amazon (Save $180)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $335.95 at Amazon (Save $84)
The best Black Friday 2022 toy deals
Save on Lego, board games, truck toys and more
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 at Walmart (Save $19.97)
Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 at Melissa & Doug (Save $21.50)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 at Amazon (Save $20.99)
Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 at Melissa & Doug (Save $55)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 at Walmart (Save $17.22)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike at Amazon for $99.99 (Save $20)
The best Black Friday 2022 appliance deals
Major savings on GE, Whirlpool, Maytag and more
GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave at Best Buy from $239.99 (Save $102 to $181)
Insignia 6.7-Cubic-Foot 12-Cycle Electric Dryer for $424.99 at Best Buy (Save $25)
LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher at Best Buy from $599.99 (Save $200 to $300)
Maytag 4.5-Cubic-Foot Top Load Washer with Extra Power at Abt for $625 (Save $224)
Whirlpool 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator at Best Buy from $699.99 (Save $280 to $325)
Fisher & Paykel 24-Inch 5 Series Drawer Dishwasher at Appliances Connection for $799 (Save $487.39)
GE 5.0-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Convection Range with Self-Steam Cleaning and No-Preheat Air Fry at Best Buy for $799.99 (Save $280)
Whirlpool 33-Inch Fingerprint Resistant Stainless-Steel Side-By-Side Refrigerator for $1,299.99 at Abt (Save $399.01)
The best Black Friday 2022 beauty deals
Save on Revlon, Benefit Cosmetics and Elemis
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara for $12 at Ulta (Save $15)
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense for $15 (Save $31)
Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray for $17.50 at Sephora (Save $17.50)
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray for $19.20 at Ulta (Save $12.80)
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product for $20 at Ulta (Save $20)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer for $29.08 at Amazon (Save $40.91)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer for $29.99 at Ulta (Save $35)
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $47.60 at Ulta (Save $20.40)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream for $57.85 at Ulta (Save $32.14)
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum for $63.20 at Ulta (Save $15.80)
The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals
Major savings on GoPro, Fitbit, JBL and more
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $14.99 at Amazon (Save $25)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for $54.99 at Amazon (Save $45)
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) for $179 at Walmart (Save $40)
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera with Accessory Bundle at for $349.90 (Save $200.09)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Unlocked, 128 GB) at Amazon for $749 (Save $150)
The best Black Friday 2022 video game deals
Discounts on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more
The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 for $10 at Walmart (Save $8.02)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) at Amazon for $19.49 (Save $10.50)
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $19.99 at Best Buy (Save $40)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch for $29 at Walmart (Save $30.99)
Elden Ring for Playstation 5 at Walmart for $35 (Save $24.99)
Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller from $49 at Amazon (Save $20.99 to $25.99)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB for $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)
The best Black Friday 2022 headphone deals
Save on Beats, Sony, Sennheiser and more
JBL Tune 230 Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.95 at Amazon (Save $50)
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $68 at Best Buy (Save $81.99)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones from $69.95 at Amazon (Save $50)
Sony WH-RF400 Wireless Headphones for $78 at Crutchfield (Save $40)
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $129 at Best Buy (Save $20)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149.95 at Amazon (Save $100)
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $149.99 at Amazon (Save $200)
What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?
Black Friday 2022 sales are finally here! Today you can snag epic Walmart deals, discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of incredible deals available today. Some of our favorites include a $120 discount on the Reviewed-approved Meta Quest 2 VR Headset and a 20% markdown on the cult-favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all day long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 is today, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving was yesterday, November 24, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?
Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends—we've been live tracking tons of doorbuster discounts since early this morning, November 25. Eeveryyear, however, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.
With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.
What stores are open on Black Friday?
Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some were closed during Thanksgiving (yesterday, November 24), but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
Are Black Friday deals worth it?
Yes, Black Friday deals are often the best deals you'll find all year long. Black Friday sales typically include doorbuster discounts across all categories, letting you save big on the hottest products on the market. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering some of the year's best online sales and deals. To help you figure out what to buy, we are tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between.
How to get the best Black Friday deals?
Black Friday is officially here are there are thousands of deals you can scoop today. Right now we're seeing tons of Black Friday sales at a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy as well as tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we are tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you, so bookmark this page and keep checking to find all the latest Reviewed-approved deals and discounts.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday?
Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. Today, you can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.
Some of the absolute best deals we've seen so far include price cuts on Apple AirPods Pro, Solo Stove fire pits, iRobot robot vacuums and HexClad cookware.
What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?
Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.
How do I prepare for Black Friday weekend?
During Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the weekend between the two shopping holidays, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.
To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.
Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).
