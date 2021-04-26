Is the office back? COVID created a work-from-home culture but companies are trying to make the office appealing again

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Julie Whelan thought she understood how offices would change in a post-pandemic world.

As a lead researcher a CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services firm, she had spent a lot of time identifying trends that would shape how a reimagined workplace would look: More safety features, more communication devices and an atmosphere that encouraged productivity.

Still, when she stepped into her redesigned, super tech-enabled Boston office at her firm, Whelan felt disoriented.

Unlike her old office, the new space was bright with natural light and had no assigned desks. The workstations were empty except for hand sanitizers. The desks had no family pictures or piles of paper (think, deep clean-friendly). A two-sided color-coded card on the desk would let her know if it had been cleaned after someone else had used it. Once she absorbed the changes, however, Whelan felt reassured by the design.

“I was able to go in and pick the desk that I felt comfortable sitting in,” she said.

The office also had a staircase with stadium-type seating, a living moss wall and Liquid Galaxy, which used a cluster of computers and multiple displays that could provide an immersive, panoramic view of real estate properties anywhere in the world.

The newly CBRE Boston office
The newly CBRE Boston office

Made in America: Biden administration unveils plan to raise corporate taxes

More than a year after offices across the country closed during the coronavirus lockdown, companies are preparing for employees to return as COVID-19 vaccinations pick up. In many cases, those workplaces could feel very unfamiliar, with reconfigured office layouts designed to encourage social distancing and sanitization even as workers collaborate.

The most popular amenities for landlords and tenants are safety features like app-enabled elevators, food dispensers and reservation systems for workstations. Then there are the microbe-zapping UV lights either built into the ceiling or emitted by roving robots.

In New York, many landlords in office buildings are stepping up their designs and technology to meet the changing demand of tenants, says Ryan Alexander, a CBRE executive vice president in New York City.

“There are thermal scanners in the lobby to take your temperature, hand scanners for touchless entry into buildings. If you're visiting a client or a company, they send you a guest barcode to your phone that you just scan,” he says.

CBRE office in Boston
CBRE office in Boston

Is the office back?

Even as companies prepare for a hybrid model of work, with employees working from home many days, experts say the office isn't going anywhere.

Seventy percent of office workers believe their workplaces are more conducive to collaborating with colleagues, solving complex issues, managing staff and connecting with leadership, according to a November 2020 report by JLL, a global commercial real estate services company headquartered in Chicago, which surveyed more than 2,000 global office workers.

At the same time, many companies are re-thinking the role of the office, its design and the accompanying technology.

First, companies are looking to set up offices with hygiene as a priority.

“Clients are doing everything touchless, from bathroom faucets to elevator entries," says Albert DePlazaola, a principal at Unispace, a global workspace expert. "There are apps out there that will pretty much design your day,” he says. “We call them the digital concierge."

He's also seeing the use of materials like stainless steel and copper to reduce the spread of germs.

One of the big ideas to emerge now is the creation of flexible spaces that can be broken down and rearranged as needed. Furniture and retractable doors, for example, can create separate areas.

Even though most companies have made some investments, like in air purifiers and filtration systems, major changes to offices might not be immediate, says Steve Stratton, JLL’s chairman of Headquarters Practice Group.

That's because it's still unclear how much offices will be used after companies make big investments. And paying for these changes will be expensive.

Unispace designed the space for their client Justworks, an NYC-based company
Unispace designed the space for their client Justworks, an NYC-based company

Many companies are spending an average of about $40 per square foot to upgrade the technology in their space, says Christian Beaudoin, a managing director of research at JLL.

"We have several clients who are spending more than that, and others which are investing less," he said. "An aggregate number across the country is difficult to know for certain, but based on the rentable market across the U.S., it could total up to $160 billion over time."

Beaudoin says most companies have not invested significantly in capital projects to renovate their spaces. They are taking the approach of measuring their employee attendance over the next several months to get a more complete understanding of their workplace needs.

According to data from Kastle Systems — which operates security for thousands of buildings across the country — office occupancy is at 26% in 10 major cities across the country for the week of April 14, with Austin, Texas, leading the pack at almost 40%.

The concern of the real estate decision-makers and financial C-suite is not knowing what happens after 2022," Stratton says. "It's a new way of working, working from home, working in a hybrid model,” he says “It's a major capital investment."

While it is easier to make changes to projects that were already under construction before the pandemic began, retrofitting legacy offices can still cost a pretty penny.

That was true for Fredrikson & Bryon, a law firm headquartered in Minneapolis. While the firm upgraded its offices in many states with plexiglass-divided workstations in multiple states, their Des Moines office was in the process of moving to a new space when the pandemic hit.

Bridget Penick, a lawyer who co-leads the firm’s Des Moines office, says the timing allowed her firm, which worked with Unispace, to include several solutions in response to the pandemic.

One was making sure all the offices for the attorneys had glass doors to draw in natural light, to boost a sense of well-being among employees. The firm also added retractable doors to a conference room to accommodate large gatherings for events and which could be closed off for privacy.

They also installed vegetation and plants between stations as a physical barrier as well as to get oxygen in the room circulating. The floors are polished concrete.

“Most law offices, if you think about them are kind of opulent and rich and a lot of material and carpeting,” Penick says. “But we wanted surfaces that were easily cleanable and durable. All the hallways and common areas have concrete floors. They can literally be bleached if we need to.”

Whelan, of CBRE, says the pandemic has accelerated trends that were already unfolding.

“A lot of organizations are now recognizing that these design changes need to happen to not only support a more modern worker but are also more efficient for the company," she says. "My own office feels much more spacious, much cleaner and much more energetic despite the lack of people."

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is the Housing and Economy reporter for USA TODAY. Follow her at @SwapnaVenugopal on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Back to work: Will office redesigns, safety features lure employees?

Recommended Stories

  • Announcing: Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Soared An Exciting 755% In The Last Five Years

    We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well...

  • Virginia deputy mistook cordless house phone for gun in shooting of Black man, attorney says

    Virginia man Isaiah Brown is in intensive care after a sheriff's deputy shot him ten times outside his home early Wednesday, according to his family.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • The Best, Worst and Strangest Moments of the 2021 Oscars

    From Regina King's memorable entrance to a puzzling conclusion

  • Toshiba's No.2 shareholder asks company to openly seek suitors

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp's second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to conduct a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, criticising the company's comments on wanting to remain listed as deterring potential acquirers. "We call upon the board to openly welcome interest from suitors who could enhance corporate value and ask the board to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives," 3D Investment Partners said in a letter sent to Toshiba's board on Monday and made public. "To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba's management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company," 3D, which has a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, said.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • If the GOP's attacks on corporate America are confusing you, it's because the whole party is confused

    Trying to use principles the GOP used to stand for to explain what the GOP is doing now is like trying to catch a pig on LSD.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist at the Oscars

    Zendaya arrived at the Oscars in a Valentino dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels. She also wore $6 million of Bulgari diamond jewels, People reported.

  • Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest actor to win an Oscar in shock upset

    Anthony Hopkins just scored a shock Best Actor win at the Oscars, and he made some history in the process. Hopkins on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father. At 83, he becomes the oldest actor to ever win a competitive Oscar. He was also the oldest person to ever be nominated for Best Actor. Prior to Sunday's ceremony, the late Christopher Plummer had the distinction of being the oldest winner of a competitive acting Oscar, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners when he was 82. In the Best Actor category specifically, Henry Fonda was previously the oldest winner, as he was 76 when he took the award for On Golden Pond. Hopkins' win was also notable for another reason, though, as it was also a huge upset. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film he completed prior to his death, after being previously honored at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Along with Olivia Colman's shock 2019 Best Actress victory for The Favourite, Hopkins' win will surely be cited as among the Oscars' biggest surprises for years to come. More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia says missing submarine has been found broken into pieces deep in the ocean

    "Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," a military official stated definitively.

  • I flew on 7 US airlines and the best to fly during the pandemic is still abundantly clear. Here's which airline is handling 2021 the best.

    Each airline still has its own notion on the best ways to keep flyers safe during the pandemic but some are doing way more than others.

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.

  • Jerry Jones says he gets ‘fired up’ every time he’s around TCU’s Patterson

    The Cowboys owner had good things to say about Coach P.