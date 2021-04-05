What's behind workers' hesitation to return to the office? It's not vaccines.

Refinery29

The week leading up to the new moon in Aries has very big to-do-list energy, and not a lot of time to get it all done the way we would want. Thank goodness Mercury leaves Pisces and moves into Aries, reminding us that it’s always a good time to practice saying “no” — especially when “no” will serve us better in the long run than the momentary good feeling we get from saying “yes.” In fact, candidness, directness, and drive are the name of the game as the planets start to stack up in Aries. And, it’s a good thing, too, that Jupiter forms a flowing aspect to Aries’ ruler Mars in Gemini. We can look forward to some highly informed decision-making, followed by a good deal of luck. It’s important to recognize that while these influences are, for the most part, positive, they are in relationship to Pluto which continues to square the Sun and will form a perfect square to Venus in Aries on the day of the new moon. Pluto in Capricorn, we know, calls up the shadow of the structures and systems that make up our lives, and in the United States the shadow can be highly visible in our carceral system and our capitalist approach to healthcare. Venus in Aries is forthright and bold and Venus in Aries wants to protect what it loves at all costs. A tense aspect between these two signs is a trial full of power plays. Whatever you’ve heard about masculinity, patriarchy, gods of war, remember: Aries is a sign that fights for life, and celebrates it. Aries wants new ways of being, and rejects any structure that serves only the past. Aries Sun & Aries RisingThe week leading up to the Aries new moon is an auspicious week for you, if you want it. You know as well as anyone that even good tidings can’t be forced upon a ram that’s not ready to receive them. But, if you are ready, if you’re willing, then good things are coming. How can you be sure that you’re open for new opportunities and how will you signal your readiness? Stay extra conscious of the agreements you make this week, the way you use your word; not just with others, but with yourself as well. Your word is a spell, so when you speak life into yourself, life is what you are calling forward. The more precious your word is to you, the more meaningful your interactions will be, and deeper insights will come from these interactions. Think of it as a positive discipline: To build the world you want, speak of it.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus Sun & Taurus RisingIt takes a while to figure out what it’s all for, the mementos and diary entries, the certificates you carry from city to city to feel proof of the lives you’ve lived and the possibility of future ones. This week, you’ll find that there’s a clear purpose for all you’ve been storing within you; there’s many ways for you to share what’s meaningful to you with the world around you. Unburden yourself, Taurus, of the pressure to find “the right moment.” Every step you take toward sharing the wealth of your inner world with your outer world — whether that be through public work or ritual, creative outlets or mentorship — the more you’ll find yourself in step with this idea of “timing,” rather than subject to it. In a parallel universe where everything has already happened and is always happening, it’s always the right time to catch up.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Sun & Gemini RisingWhen you have a lot of people above you and power trails you can’t see, signing on that dotted line can feel like signing away your value system. Even working for yourself offers myriad opportunities to put someone else first. Freelancers know the pain of saying yes to too much today lest tomorrow there is no well from which to drink. While these negotiations are a weighty part of being a person in the public sphere, they do not have to define your experience of it. In fact, chances are likely that this month has found you growing disillusioned with what you thought your work was, and motivated to figure out what exactly you want your work to be — on your own terms. The value you place on your offerings, your gift and your time, has a direct relationship with its impact and the people who stand to benefit from it.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCancer Sun & Cancer RisingWe talk a lot about generational wealth, how it gives people a leg up in their lives, but we rarely look at the way generational debt can hold people back. And, while it’s most tangible to talk about debt from a very literal money sense, the kind of debt a person can carry is much wider than the numbers on the bank statements. Our wealth is in direct relationship to how we conceive of our limits — what we have available to us, what we are capable of, what we are willing to risk and to lose in order to be free. This week, you can expect to find some clarity around the debts you have been working off and the old selves you are ready to work off, too. This clarity is necessary as you reassess your public role. This clarity will help you figure out how to honor the shadowy parts without letting them take the reins. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo RisingAny time that you are in a position to learn more, you are also in the position to teach. Think of it this way: Relationships never flow in one direction. If you have found yourself pushed to redefine your boundaries, not only in regards to the behavior of others but also in accordance with your own impulses, then you are pushing those around you to respect what makes you “you,” and in turn need to respect what makes them who they are. Definition is a pleasure, isn’t it? Almost as pleasurable as losing oneself. Staying at the shoreline where water and sand mix is a sensory haven. But, when the current pulls, standing in the wet stands becomes untenable — rough. It’s good to know what the water is capable of, it’s good to know the true texture and temperature of the sand. It’s good to get to know the role you actively fill in your own life before you go looking to fill a role in someone else’s. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo Sun & Virgo RisingI know you’re tired, dear Virgo. I’m tired too, just from looking at your schedule. It’s okay to be tired. It’s okay to admit that you’re a little burnt out and, as ever, feeling like you could get a little more bang for all that buck you keep spending energetically and… financially. The truth is, your efforts are far from drops in a bucket, or if they are drops in a bucket they are highly valuable drops in a very precious bucket. Your service to the communities you are a part of is enriching both the communities and you. You are learning to contribute from a place of empowerment and eagerness to learn more. These learning opportunities are the keys to not only shifting your relationship to wealth, they are helping you come to terms with the way all things must change shape in order to relate to a changing world — including you.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibra Sun & Libra RisingIt might sound counterintuitive, but the truth is, the more time you reserve for yourself, the more likely you are to spend quality time with others. Of course on some level, you know this already, but it can be hard to prioritize what brings you joy without trying to share that joy with others. You love to share and you love to spread that joy around. Collaborative joy is good — great, even — but setting aside some solo time to tune into your inner kid and create what might ostensibly be brain garbage is vital Libra operations mode. The more you write yourself into your schedule, the more aware you will become of fluctuations in your state of being: what inspires you, what challenges you, what bores you. In turn, you’ll grow more aware of how your relationships affect you and shape you. And, how you shape them.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Sun & Scorpio RisingWhen most people talk about their relationships to their kin, they talk about a story. In the story there are set narratives, who people are and who they plan to be in relationship to one another. The story is always being written but as long as it’s being written by one person it’s unlikely to change. In the hands of another character, it’s obvious that the perspective would shift and the plot thicken. We know this but it’s hard to live by what we know, to not get hurt when people stop treating us the way they used to. Hard to remember, in the mundane everyday of dates and errands, pets and jobs, are countless opportunities for loved ones to change and that their change has very little to do with us. To build a life together is to be in a constant state of loss and acceptance, to want to live through change together?Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius RisingAs Aries season picks up power, especially with Mercury sliding into Aries this week, it’s a great time to shift from research mode into action mode. But, action mode for you isn’t the same as it tends to be for your fire sign brethren. Your research has played a vital part in your path so far, even the lessons that didn’t come from books. Crisis and heartbreak were worthy teachers, alongside your mentors and friends. The wisdom and approaches you’ve learned from them will serve you now, so long as you are able to recognize that your intuition and viewpoint are vital to any step you take. To express yourself is to honor the influence that your past and all the people in it have had on you. To share yourself and what you know with others is to share the work of all those teachers. It is an act of gratitude.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricorn Sun & Capricorn RisingThere are many ways to feel wealthy in this world and, Capricorn, this week your opportunity to feel your wealth is meeting you at your door. It’s a great time to reach out to your networks of support, throw the bucket into the full well, tap a tree and lick it at the spout. You don’t have to sip champagne every time you get thirsty, but you can take a moment and appreciate all the ways you've called this kind of abundance in, working for it, doing your due diligence. Still, more feels like more when you feel safe and secure enough to share it, and sometimes it can be difficult to find people who are worthy of your trust. The good news is, the more you’re able to connect with the source of your abundance — which is renewable because it is who you are — the easier it’ll be to allow others to celebrate you and share their abundance with you. We enrich each other each time we come together, it doesn’t need to be forever.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquarius Sun & Aquarius RisingIt’s not inherently capitalist or whatever to want to differentiate yourself, to carve out a tiny piece of the pie and decorate it with your name. We don’t live in a collective culture, babe, and while some collective decision making might serve us, the cult of the individual is alive and well all over the globe. People have been writing love stories for a long time thinking that what they felt within their heart was an original flame, the first of its kind to burn and the first to extinguish so terribly. Without that belief we wouldn’t have the books we have. It’s important to acknowledge that you want to be the protagonist, that you want a big story, that you want it to matter. The wanting is essential work and the more you accept this part of you, the easier it’ll be to channel it into passionate projects. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPisces Sun & Pisces RisingDon’t let the turbulence faze you, dear Pisces; you know that the river can get choppy from time to time, but that doesn’t mean the hard times are gonna last. Part of being the Zodiac’s sign of surrender is knowing that sometimes the best way to fight a strong current is to swim with it. You might not know where it’s going to take you, but you can bet on the tides that it’ll be a lot better than where you’ll end up if you deny something that’s inevitable. Who you are and all that you have reserved for moments just like this will not only see you through, but will also act as a guiding light for those within your circle. Let your surrender be a kind of faith shelter for anyone who comes to you. Be the school of fish. What you offer will not deplete you, it will give you new insight into who you are.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Obsessed With Astrology? 