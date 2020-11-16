Office Evolution Continues Texas Takeover

Rapidly growing coworking franchise bolsters Texas presence by developing first San Antonio and Austin locations

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution, the nation's largest coworking franchisor known for its network of locally owned, close-to-home coworking spaces, is continuing its Texas expansion by signing leases for the brand's first locations in San Antonio and Austin. These will be Office Evolution's fifth and sixth locally owned locations in the Lone Star State. Both new locations will offer private offices, conference rooms, and shared workspace for small- to medium-sized businesses and employees of larger corporations who are working remotely.

Office Evolution's steady growth is fueled by the increased demand for flexible, close-to-home coworking office space. Throughout the pandemic, and especially with the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, businesses of all sizes are turning toward flexible workspace close-to-home as a solution to the traditional office setting, especially as they seek to avoid being entangled in expensive leases for traditional office space. As employers realize that remote working is resulting in more productive employees, businesses are tapping in to coworking spaces to provide employees with a safe and collaborative environment that is closer to home.

The new San Antonio location will be owned and operated by San Antonio residents Brian and Nerrida Koster. The Koster's 7,000 square-foot Office Evolution location will be located at 1846 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 205. The duo is slated to open their location to service businesses of all sizes and remote workers in early 2021.

"San Antonio is a thriving city with hundreds of small- to medium-sized businesses and remote workers that are currently looking for convenient workspace close-to-home," stated Brian. "These business owners and solopreneurs work very hard to keep their businesses growing, and we are excited to be able to provide them with access to a safe and professional workspace environment where they can continue to network, collaborate, and innovate to help their business thrive."

The new Austin location will be owned by Austin resident Tyler Jensen. Jensen's 7,850 square foot Office Evolution will be located at 8911 North Capital of Texas Highway, Bldg 4, Suite 4200. The new location will provide the Austin business community with access to 36 private offices, two conference rooms and 8-10 drop-in workspaces. Similar to the Kosters, Jensen's location is slated to open in early 2021 as well.

"The city of Austin has experienced a lot of growth over the past couple of years, and the amount of entrepreneurs and small businesses searching for flexible workspace, coupled with the increased demand due to Covid-19 makes this the perfect market for our Office Evolution," stated Jensen. "I am excited to be able to become a pillar in the local business community and provide businesses a foundation from which they can grow."

"As businesses reimagine work and shift their focus away from traditional office space, they are aggressively turning their attention toward more flexible workspace options," stated Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "We are experiencing a steady demand for flexible workspace options in the suburbs where many of our members live, and entrepreneurial markets like Austin and San Antonio are perfect for our concept. Our network of convenient and close-to-home workspaces continues to expand thanks to dedicated and knowledgeable franchisees like Tyler Jensen and the Kosters. We can't wait for them to open their doors and help service the Austin and San Antonio business communities."

Since the start of Covid-19, Office Evolution has been open and providing members with a clean and safe environment to get work done and drive their businesses forward. Office Evolution's commitment to business continuity for its members has helped forge a strong sense of loyalty from its members. To learn more about Office Evolution, visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest and fastest growing coworking franchisor in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

