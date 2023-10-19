Office of Inspector General releases video showing Hartford police officer fatally shooting armed man

TechCrunch

There are some things an AI chatbot can't reliably answer, like how to solve a problem in your relationship, which outfit looks best, advice on a problem you're facing or maybe a list of personal recommendations about which movies or shows to watch, among other things. For these types of questions, users today still turn to other people -- and online, that means using platforms like Reddit or Quora to get answers from other humans, not AI bots. Now, a mobile app called Superfy is looking to use AI to better connect its users to other people for answers to these types of questions in a new live chat social experience.