'The Office' is no longer on Netflix. Here are 10 comedies fans should stream instead.

"The Office" is no longer on Netflix, but there are other shows on the streaming service that fans of the comedy may enjoy.

"Schitt's Creek," "New Girl," and "The Good Place" also have short, funny episodes.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "American Vandal" are both entertaining Netflix originals.

The beloved NBC sitcom "The Office" has been a "Continue Watching" staple on Netflix for years. But as of 2021, the comedy is no longer available on the platform since it's moved to Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other entertaining and humorous shows you can watch when you need a laugh.

Here are 10 comedy series on Netflix that fans of "The Office" will likely also love:

On "Arrested Development," a once-wealthy, dysfunctional family copes with a variety of problems.

David Cross and Jason Bateman on "Arrested Development." Mike Yarish/Netflix

With their assets frozen, a dysfunctional family is put to the test when their father is imprisoned for embezzlement profits.

So the neurotic Bluths turn to level-headed Michael (Jason Bateman) to restore the peace, who knows that his family's problems extend way beyond corporate fraud.

Vulture writer Brian Tallerico wrote that the best episodes of the Fox-Netflix series act as a "showcase for one of the best TV-comedy ensembles of all time."

Tallerico added that the show was "funny then, it's funny now, and it'll be funny forever."

"Community" is a self-aware comedy set at a community college.

The cast of "Community." NBC/Netflix

When a lawyer (Joel McHale) is exposed to have faked his degree, he's forced to take classes at a community college with an eccentric group of adults.

Sporting an all-star cast, with actors like Donald Glover and Ken Jeong, NBC's "Community" is sure to pull you in with its lovable characters and jokes.

"'Community' can be fresh, funny, smart and extremely aware of its own cleverness," Verne Gay wrote for Newsday.

"New Girl" centers around five friends living in Los Angeles.

Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson on "New Girl." FOX

The initial premise for Fox's "New Girl" is simple: quirky girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) finds herself moving into a loft with three guys after her love life is upturned.

At first, it's Jess who's labeled as "the weird one," but over the course of the show, every character turns out to be strange in their own unique way, which makes the series even stronger as a result.

"It feels like spending time with friends you used to hang out with way more often a few years ago; things are kind of different now, but the comedy, from the physical to the face flinches to the inside jokes, is all still there," TV critic Lea Palmieri wrote for Decider.

"Derry Girls" is a hilarious sitcom about teens in Ireland.

"Derry Girls" began streaming on Netflix in 2018. Netflix

Set in Ireland, this British Channel 4 TV show follows teenager Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her group of unusual friends as they grow up during difficult times in Derry, Northern Ireland, and navigate Catholic high school.

Of course, like on "The Office," the show is filled with loads of hilarious antics.

So far, the series has two seasons and critics just can't get enough — it currently has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Rebecca Nicholson wrote for The Guardian, "There are few spectacles more ripe for comedy than teenagers causing havoc, but Derry Girls has got it down to a fine art."

On "The Good Place," characters grapple with life after death.

"The Good Place" is a comedy about the afterlife. Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After working on "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," Michael Schur created the NBC comedy of existential proportions "The Good Place."

When Eleanor (Kristen Bell) is told that she died and made it into the Good Place, she soon realizes her heavenly afterlife was meant for someone else with the same name. Eleanor tries to become a better person and earn her spot so she can avoid being sent to the hellish Bad Place for eternity.

In addition to its well-written jokes and stellar cast, "The Good Place" surprised critics early on with twists and turns that had them on the edge of their seats.

"For about 95 percent of season one, 'The Good Place' was simply a delightful comedy," wrote TV critic Lenika Cruz for The Atlantic. "But a show that initially looked like it would follow a flawed woman's noble efforts at self-improvement, while riffing on philosophical and spiritual concepts, turned out to be much more."

The dark comedy "After Life" stars Ricky Gervais as a widower.

Ricky Gervais on "After Life." Netflix

On the UK version of "The Office," Gervais played the original Dunder-Mifflin boss. But on the Netflix dramatic comedy "After Life," he plays Tony, a recently widowed man whose life is turned upside down following his wife's death.

Critics have praised the dark comedy for its dry wit and depth.

"There's a difference between being honest and being cruel," wrote TV critic Caroline Framke for Variety. "This [show's] lesson in basic kindness, despite all of his attempts otherwise, may be Gervais' most shocking turn yet."

On "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," a young woman gets a second chance at adulthood.

The series stars Ellie Kemper, who was also on "The Office." Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix

If you liked Ellie Kemper as Erin on "The Office," you'll likely love her even more as the enigmatic lead of Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

After being kidnapped as a young teenager and held in an underground bunker for years, Kimmy takes a new lease on life in New York City with her roommate Tituss (Tituss Burgess) and her slightly crooked landlord Lillian (Carol Kane).

Despite its grim backstory, "Unbreakable" is possibly one of the lightest and lovably goofy shows streaming on Netflix.

"'Kimmy Schmidt' has created its own weird little world, one where Greg Kinnear does daytime improv, the cats of 'Cats' can't be trusted, and real musicals like 'The Lion King' are just as relevant as that 'classic' film 'Daddy's Boy,'" wrote Liz Shannon Miller for IndieWire.

"The IT Crowd" is chock-full of British humor.

"The IT Crowd" is a British comedy series. Netflix

Channel 4's comedy "The IT Crowd" follows an oddball group of IT workers who try to keep their systems running with as little effort and social interaction as possible.

The British series has been praised for its quirky charm and chemistry between the lead actors.

"Their eccentricities also ensure the tone remains unrelentingly wacky, which is a tough energy level to maintain," Brian Lowry wrote for Variety.

"American Vandal" is a mockumentary made in the spirit of true-crime shows.

"American Vandal" has two seasons. netflix

Like "The Office," Netflix's "American Vandal" is a mockumentary-style comedy series, but this time it's from the perspective of the crew behind the camera.

On the show, which satirizes popular true-crime documentaries, two high-school students take it upon themselves to investigate who vandalized the school parking lot and poisoned the cafeteria food.

"The new season is as compulsively watchable as the first, perhaps even more," Alan Sepinwall wrote for Rolling Stone. "It's more ambitious in scope and in its themes, and the mystery takes on a more concrete air of whodunnit."

"Schitt's Creek" is a charming family comedy about returning to your roots.

The final season of "Schitt's Creek" aired in 2020. Pop

When the Rose family abruptly goes bankrupt, they realize that the only asset they have left is a small town they once bought as a joke.

Upon relocating to the quaint town of Schitt's Creek, the once-wealthy Roses and their adult children are forced to reevaluate the important things in life.

"Thank you to 'Schitt's Creek,' for offering up such particular corkscrew kindness, such weird warmth," Richard Lawson wrote for Vanity Fair. "It's a show that, when it hits its affable stride, may be, quite simply, the best."

