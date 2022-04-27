Office of the President on explosions in 3 Russian regions: "Divine intervention"

Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:49 Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called the explosions in the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk Regions of the Russian Federation part of an "entirely natural process" and "divine intervention into the sinners' affairs." Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, on Telegram According to Podoliak: "If you [Russians] decided to attack another country, to indiscriminately kill people there, to drive tanks over the bodies of civilians - and if you are using depots in your regions to supply the weapons of this mass murder, then sooner or later you will have to repay your debts. You won't be able to sit it out given the intensity and the scale of Russian military invasion in Ukraine. And so the disarmament of murderers' depots in the Belgorod and Voronezh Regions is an entirely natural process. Karma is a b***h." Details: Podoliak said that the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk Regions of Russia are "beginning to actively learn the meaning of 'demilitarisation'." Podoliak also noted that large fuel and ammunition depots in the Russian Federation explode and catch fire for various reasons. "Including…divine intervention into the affairs of the sinners who murdered people in Ukraine's Mariupol during Holy week," Advisor to the President's Office said. Background: On 27 April, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, said that he woke up at 03:35 "from a loud noise, like an explosion." He later found out that an ammunition depot was on fire in the village of Staraya Nelidovka. There were no casualties or damage to residential buildings. Later on, Roman Starovoyt, Governor of the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, claimed that the loud banging sounds Kursk residents heard on the night of 26-27 April were the work of air defence equipment. 2 explosions were also reported in a neighbourhood in the Russian city of Voronezh. On 26 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence for the second time threatened to attack "decision-making centres" in Kyiv if Ukraine attacks facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.