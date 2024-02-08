Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that the need to review the military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front was among the reasons Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluyzhnyi had been dismissed.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak on Telegram

Quote: "The decision was made in light of the need to review the tactics that have failed to fully deliver the desired result last year; to prevent stagnation on the front that is negatively affecting the public mood; to find functional and high-tech solutions that will enable us to maintain and develop our initiative; [the decision was also determined by] the importance of launching the reform of the army management principles."

Background:

On 8 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said they had a meeting and discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later President Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

