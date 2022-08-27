Office of President of Ukraine official explains how war in Ukraine should end

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 13:38

The Russian war against Ukraine must end with the defeat of Putin’s regime, the liberation of all occupied territories of Ukraine and a tribunal for war criminals.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of President of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "There is only one way to end this war: Military defeat of the Russian Federation; territories returning to Ukraine; tribunal for the criminals; the beginning of Russia’s transformation; the will to win is needed just as much as weapons".

Details: According to him, victory requires the will to win no less than it requires weapons, and all "compromises" with Russia "will have catastrophic consequences for humanity."

Background:

Ukraine’s Chief Intelligence Directorate believes that the current autumn will be a decisive period in the war, and the winter period will be difficult. The Ukrainian Intelligence is sure that the measures planned by Ukraine will be successful and the enemy's plans will be foiled.

Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate also stated that the Russian army is in a serious shortage of high-precision weapons, and there are practically no reserves left for some types of missiles. The situation with "Kalibr", "Iskander", and " Kinzhal" high-precision missiles is particularly difficult.

