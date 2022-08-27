Office of President of Ukraine official explains how war in Ukraine should end

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 13:38

The Russian war against Ukraine must end with the defeat of Putin’s regime, the liberation of all occupied territories of Ukraine and a tribunal for war criminals.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of President of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "There is only one way to end this war: Military defeat of the Russian Federation; territories returning to Ukraine; tribunal for the criminals; the beginning of Russia’s transformation; the will to win is needed just as much as weapons".

Details: According to him, victory requires the will to win no less than it requires weapons, and all "compromises" with Russia "will have catastrophic consequences for humanity."

Background:

