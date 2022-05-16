Office of the President of Ukraine: Putin tells world leaders that this is not the time to negotiate with Zelenskyy

European Pravda — MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022, 22:20

Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor state, has been telling some world leaders that the time for talks with the president of Ukraine to end the war has not yet come.

This was announced by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on air at the "UArazom" joint newscast, reports "European Pravda", citing "Ukrinform".

Zhovkva recalled that Zelenskyy had expressed readiness to hold direct talks with Putin.

"We know that several leaders and states have appealed to President Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. But, unfortunately, he is still not ready, moreover, he is telling some leaders that the time has not yet come," said Zhovkva.

Zhovka said Russia may still be hoping for some victories at the front to strengthen its negotiating position.

At the same time, he assured Ukrainians that the Russians would not be able to achieve this.

President Putin has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by telephone. He also welcomed Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Moscow.

Zelenskyy had said earlier that he was ready to negotiate with Putin, but on the terms of dialogue, not ultimatums.