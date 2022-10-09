Office of the President of Ukraine on Putin's accusation: There is only one terrorist state here

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 21:56

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Ukraine carried out a "terrorist attack" [referring to the explosion on the Crimean Bridge on 8 October - ed.] was cynical even by Russia’s standards.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Putin is accusing Ukraine of terrorism? This is too cynical, even for Russia.

Not even 24 hours have passed since Russian aircraft launched 12 missiles on a residential neighbourhood in Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people and injuring over 50 [89 people have been reported injured so far - ed.].

No, there is only one terrorist state here, and the whole world knows what that state is."

Previously: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine’s Security Service of blowing up the Crimean Bridge. He called the explosion a "terrorist attack" that aimed to destroy Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that questions regarding whether the Crimean Bridge explosion might trigger Russia’s use of nuclear weapons were "misguided".

The Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 8–9 October killed 13 civilians and injured another 89, including 11 children.

