New office space proposed near Mayfaire Town Center

A busy area of Military Cutoff Road could be getting even busier. Site plans have been submitted by local developers Trask Land Company for a two-story office building at 1801 Sir Tyler Drive — an offshoot of Military Cutoff Road.

The development

The 31,648-square-foot site is nestled between Goodwill, Pharmgate Animal Health and Mayfaire Flats apartments and across the street from Mayfaire Town Center.

The proposed location may come as no surprise to those familiar with Trask Land Company, as the development firm is responsible for much of the strip of land adjacent to Military Cutoff Road.

With Mayfaire, Landfall and the future mixed-use development, Center Point, the area sees plenty of activity. On top of that, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the new Military Cutoff Road extension allows more than 60,000 cars per day to pass through from Market Street.

For this project, plans submitted to the city show that the office is estimated to see around 157 daily vehicle trips, with 20 in the morning peak hours and 21 in the afternoon peak hours.

Plans also show that the office intends to have 25 parking spaces, one handicap space, a five-space bike rack, a handicap accessible ramp and a retaining wall.

TowneBank and Springhill Suites, located in an office park across the street from the proposed development location.

Surrounding businesses

Attempts to reach the developers at Trask Land Company were unsuccessful, but the development firm not new to this part of Military Cutoff Road.

Wilmington-based Trask Land Company is responsible not only for the 46,000-square-foot Renaissance Market that happens to sit behind the proposed development, but also for the close-by Landfall Center, as well as nCino’s newest 90,000-square-foot office.

Renaissance Park is already host to a multitude of new developments, including SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Hudson Renaissance apartments, TowneBank Mortgage and much more.

The site proposal for the office development is expected to be reviewed by the city’s Technical Review Committee on Feb. 29.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Military Cutoff Road office park might see more development