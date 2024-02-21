The Office star Ewen MacIntosh dies: Ricky Gervais leads tributes to actor who played Keith in hit comedy

Actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh, who starred as Keith Bishop in The Office, has died aged 50.

Confirming his passing in a statement on Wednesday morning, JustRight Management said: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”

In February 2022, MacIntosh posted a photo of himself online in hospital in which he said he was experiencing “bad times”. No cause of death has yet been given.

Ricky Gervais, who wrote, directed and starred in the BBC comedy series, which became an instant classic following its debut in 2001 and spawned a US spin-off, led tributes to the late star.Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, he shared a picture of MacIntosh in character as Keith.

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

“Extremely sad news,” he wrote alongside the image. “The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

Also paying tribute was the actor's friend Ed Scott, who penned: “I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh.

“He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.”

Mr Scott, the CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music, added: “Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. “Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans.”

I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend @ewenmacintosh



He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/1WHvuZWXBA — Ed Scott (@EdScottLondon) February 21, 2024

While MacIntosh was best known for playing the deadpan Scotch egg-loving accountant Keith in all three seasons of The Office, the Welsh star also had roles in Miranda and Little Britain.

In 2020, he appeared in Celebrity Come Dine With Me alongside Charlotte Crosby, Dawn Ward, Steven Arnold, and Jay Hutton.

MacIntosh also presented various music programmes on Now 80s and Now 90s.