Office of Ukrainian President releases full text of security agreements with Canada and Italy

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published the full texts of the bilateral security cooperation agreements with Canada and Italy that were signed in Kyiv on 24 February.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Canada-Ukraine security agreement comprises eight sections, which outline its goals, the consultation process that will take place if one of the countries is attacked, and specific areas for cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement stipulates that Canada will give Ukraine 3.02 billion Canadian dollars worth of macroeconomic and military aid (approximately US$2.2 billion) in 2024.

It also provides for the creation of a Canada-Ukraine Strategic Security Partnership, which will determine areas for strengthening cooperation in different industries, such as defence. This is the first such partnership created as part of security guarantee agreements between Ukraine and other countries.

The Italy-Ukraine agreement also comprises eight sections, which are further divided into 20 articles.

The agreement lists weapons, including long-range weapons, that Italy will supply to Ukraine, outlines ways to strengthen Italy-Ukraine cooperation in a number of areas, and reiterates Italy’s commitments to rebuilding Ukraine.

Background:

As of today, 24 February 2024, Ukraine has entered into bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy and Canada.

Support UP or become our patron!