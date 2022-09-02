Officer accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman while on duty in Louisiana

A police officer in Louisiana is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

The 40-year-old officer was working an extra duty detail when he was asked to transport a victim from an apartment complex, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department Facebook post. Instead, police say the officer drove the woman “to another location and performed inappropriate sexual acts.”

The officer, a two-year veteran with the department, faces charges for second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual battery, obscenity and malfeasance in office, according to the Facebook post.

He was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, and was being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the department said.

