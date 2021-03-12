Officer accused of killing George Floyd faces additional murder charge. 'It's something. We really need something.'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

National Columnist Suzette Hackney is in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin, reporting on the people, the scene and the mood.

There are no assurances in the criminal justice system. And former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has the right to a fair trial. His case, which will churn away for weeks, has city residents on edge emotionally.

But for a moment Thursday, those crying for justice had something to cling to.

Chauvin, who for more than nine minutes kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, now faces an additional murder charge — a development that offers a glimmer of hope for those here and nationwide who are pushing for a conviction.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill Thursday granted prosecutors' request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge. Chauvin, 44, is also charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd's death sparked weeks of protests and prompted painful conversations around policing and race.

The ruling is a significant win for the prosecution. It's difficult to convict police officers in use-of-force cases, but an additional charge — one with a lower standard of proof — gives prospective jurors another option to convict Chauvin in Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin trial: Will Americans find the justice they need?

In this image from video, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens as Hennepin County Judge Peter&#xc2;&#xa0;Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens as Hennepin County Judge PeterÂ Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Outside of the Hennepin County Government Center, just a few protesters gathered Thursday after the ruling. I asked one man how he felt about the additional charge. He raised his fist, pumped it a couple times and walked away saying: "It's something. We really need something."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution, said in a statement the addition of the charge "reflects the gravity of the allegations against Mr. Chauvin."

"We look forward to presenting all three charges to the jury," Ellison said.

Second-degree murder in Minnesota can be characterized as intentional or unintentional. Chauvin has been charged with unintentional second-degree murder. Prosecutors would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he caused Floyd's death because he assaulted him. But a third-degree murder charge, often defined as depraved indifference, means a person acted recklessly and without regard to human life, thus endangering those around him.

A man changes the number of a sign board at a makeshift memorial of George Floyd before the third day of jury selection begins in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 10, 2021.
A man changes the number of a sign board at a makeshift memorial of George Floyd before the third day of jury selection begins in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 10, 2021.

Floyd's family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a statement lauding Cahill's decision to reinstate a third-degree murder charge.

"We're gratified that the judge cleared the way for the trial to proceed and for Chauvin to face this additional charge," Crump and Romanucci said. "The trial is very painful and the family needs closure. We're pleased that all judicial avenues are being explored and that the trial will move forward."

All of America needs closure — and more.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is reporting from Minneapolis during the trial. She is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New murder charge in Derek Chauvin case gives hope to Floyd supporters

Recommended Stories

  • Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson on Keeping the Texas Band Alive, Alert and Swinging for 50 Years

    “It’s just a number,” says Ray Benson, waxing modest about a couple of big ones that are arriving this year for himself and his group, “but as you know, being in the business, publicists need something to hang their hat on.” Then again, honoring significant round numbers feels appropriate for someone who invented the Wheel […]

  • HFPA Vows to ‘Put in the Work’ Amid Diversity Scandal, in Letter to Hollywood Publicists (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continued its apology tour on Wednesday by sending a letter to studio and personal publicists that reiterated its promise that change was coming to the embattled organization. “We have been partners with many of you for a long time and recognize and appreciate the significant role you play in […]

  • Matthew McConaughey May Be Stepping Away From Acting to Run for Political Office

    In a new podcast interview, Matthew McConaughey shared the possibility of getting into political office. See what he has to say about his future in Texas.

  • Only half of money promised to struggling English arts sector paid so far: watchdog

    England's arts and cultural sector has so far received less than half of the one billion pounds ($1.4 billion) promised by the British government to help it cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, parliament's spending watchdog said on Friday. Museums, galleries, cinemas, nightclubs, theatres and other arts venues were all forced to close last March because of the coronavirus crisis. Four bodies - Arts Council England, Historic England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute - were responsible for handing out the first 1 billion pound tranche in England.

  • Minneapolis promised change after George Floyd. Instead it's geared up for war

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, has begun – and Minneapolis looks like a police state Members of the national guard open a security gate outside the Hennepin county government center on March 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images The George Floyd uprising that began in Minneapolis introduced the demand of defunding the police to the general public, empowered Black-led anti-police violence movements across the planet, generated policy changes in cities across the US, and most importantly built new organizations which have the capacity to fight for systemic change for the long haul. The uprising brought a lot of reforms and positive developments to its birth city, too, including a move to actually defund the Minneapolis police department and redistribute funds to services with a larger potential for eradicating both crime and poverty. Now, however, the Minneapolis and Minnesota governments are in the process of undoing that progress and moving in the opposite direction. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who publicly killed 46-year-old George Floyd – and inadvertently triggered what may have been the largest protest movement in US history – began this week. Instead of becoming more transparent and committed to undoing the anti-Black image it has cultivated, the city of Minneapolis has quickly transformed itself into a 21st-century police state, pushing even beyond the hyper-militarization and violence that already plague police departments across the US. For a while it seemed that Minneapolis was headed on a better path. A veto-proof majority of city council members previously promised to dismantle the police department and build something better to replace it. Their attempts were dashed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission that shut down a ballot initiative that would have given voters the chance to abolish the police department in favor of a proposed department of community safety and violence prevention. By this winter, the summer’s ambitions had been replaced by a renewed commitment to the status quo. The police budget was cut by a mere $8m – out of a total budget of $179m – and a proposal to modestly reduce the size of the police force was shot down by city council members and Mayor Jacob Frey, who would be more useful to the world as a Justin Trudeau impersonator than an elected official. While the cut is a step towards disinvesting in police, it pales in comparison to the city council’s more genuinely radical rhetoric. Some of the blame for this policy about-face lies with the city’s rising violent crime rate and the subsequent push by some within Minneapolis for increased policing. This uptick in crime has been seen across the country and may add fuel to fiery opposition to police abolition activism. In fact, adding more police is hardly ever the real solution to increased crime rates, though it is often the first that cities reach for. There is no conclusive evidence that the overpolicing of the 1990s and the rise of mass incarceration is what caused the decline in crime that occurred towards the end of that decade. A growing number of sociologists and other social scientists believe that there is a abundance of historical evidence that shows that violent crime, particularly murder, is deeply correlated with political instability and a lack of faith in government institutions. Considering the pandemic and decades of unresolved social crises like police violence against Black people (only one Minnesota police officer has been convicted for on-duty killing in recent history), it shouldn’t surprise us that public trust in government is near historic lows. Increasing police presence, especially in moments of justified tension, will only continue this trend. That seems like the direction that the state of Minnesota, and Minneapolis more specifically, is headed as they prepare for protests in response to a potential acquittal of yet another police officer caught executing someone on camera. Governor Tim Walz has issued an order authorizing national guard troops to be sent into Minneapolis at the request of Frey. The governor has also proposed $35m in state aid to fund the deployment of police officers from across the state to support the Minneapolis police department in the case of “extraordinary public safety events”. The state is also coordinating with the FBI, the federal joint terrorism taskforce, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Hennepin county government center, the location of the trial, is being turned into a fortress. Several layers of high-security barbed-wire fences line the area around the center and a few buildings around it; they are reinforced with large concrete barriers which, combined with up to 2,000 national guard soldiers, give the impression that the city is ready to fight its own people. Speaking to ABC News, Kandace Montgomery, the current co-director of the local Black liberation organization Black Visions, responded to the city’s preparations: “As the people of Minneapolis and Minnesota are calling for justice and healing, and care, state officials have been responding in some ways by basically preparing to go to war with folks … So, I do think it’s meant to be an intimidation tactic.” In arguably its most dystopian move, the city also wanted to pay social media influencers to share messages during the trial to prevent potential rioting. The city planned on giving six influencers $2,000 a day each to combat “misinformation”. In January the city approved over a million dollars to fund a communication strategy that would include community organizations and influencers, specifically targeting “Black, Somali/East African, Native American, Hmong and Hispanic” communities by sharing “city-generated and approved messages” – which local activists have compared to the Ghetto Informant Program that Cointelpro used to hinder Black movements in the 1960s. After anger from community members, the influencer plan has been scrapped, though the city still plans on communicating with local leaders – excluding organizations like Black Visions who helped popularize the “defund the police” demand. People in Minneapolis are preparing for the trial in their own ways. Some organizers have already planned protests, while others are rebuilding mutual aid networks to support each other with grocery runs and resources in case of unrest. The Corcoran Neighborhood Organization is encouraging text chains among neighbors and has initiated neighborhood patrols. Frey insists that these preparations are unnecessary, but there is a strong lack of faith in the city’s ability to keep people safe, from police, and white supremacists, who have occasionally used moments of upheaval to attack protesters, like the 2015 shooting of five Minneapolis activists by white supremacists during protests over the police killing of Jamar Clark. The city’s plans thus far seem to be more concerned about what have statistically been peaceful protests than with the very real threat of white supremacist violence. Instead of committing to police reform and transparency – or acknowledging the growing threat of the far right – the city of Minneapolis is, in the words of city councilman Jeremiah Ellison, “showing up ready for war”. Akin Olla is a Nigerian-American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is The Revolution podcast Miski Noor contributed to the research of this article

  • 'We are going to have to save ourselves,' Black community fights deadly COVID vaccine conspiracy theories

    The Black community is fighting conspiracy theories and lies about COVID-19 vaccines on Facebook and Twitter to get more Black Americans vaccinated.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • What Happened When Cops Joined MAGA Hellsite Parler

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn June 2020, when the social media site Parler was gaining traction with a motley pro-Trump crowd, the alt-tech site gained a surprisingly official new user: the Los Angeles Police Department.But one Capitol riot later, the LAPD has cut ties with the controversial social media platform. Meanwhile, other police departments with Parler accounts say they’re just squatting on the profiles so no one else uses them, and at least one department says the official-looking Parler account registered under its name is actually a hoax.Billed as an alternative to sites like Facebook and Twitter, Parler soared in popularity last summer after the Trump administration reportedly searched for alternatives to big-name social media platforms. That GOP-friendly branding made the site a beacon for the right. Still, the site attempted to court mass-market appeal, even offering a $20,000 bounty for progressive celebrities.For a time, membership from police departments across the country looked like a win for Parler’s reputation. But after prominent Parler users participated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, prompting a temporary Parler shutdown, not even the nation’s police departments are keen to associate with the site.Three Percenter Truck at Capitol on Jan. 6 Belongs to Hitler-Quoting Rep’s HusbandThe LAPD joined Parler for community outreach, the department told The Daily Beast.“The LAPD has a presence on a wide variety of social media networks including but not limited to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, and Nextdoor, with the goal of reaching as large of an audience across various demographics,” a spokesperson said.After the Capitol attack, however, the department determined that Parler was not comparable to the TikToks and Reddits of the internet. Leaked Parler data shows a swarm of users in and around the building during the riot, and violent threats persisted on the site even after the Capitol was cleared.“The Department deleted their LAPDHQ Parler account on January 10, 2021, and received confirmation from their team that the account had been removed,” the spokesperson said. He added that the deletion “was an internal decision based on a variety of factors.” (Parler did not return a request for comment.)That date was also the last time Parler users would be able to use the site for a month. The previous day, Amazon announced that it would cease providing web services for Parler, starting shortly before midnight on Jan. 10. The decision, which Amazon attributed to rampant violence on the site, forced Parler offline until mid-February.While Parler was offline, a phantom version of the site was being uploaded to the internet by activists, who had exploited a weakness in Parler’s code and scraped all its information. The huge data trove revealed location data for many users, some of which journalists traced back to the nation’s police stations. Much of that activity appears to have been police officers operating personal accounts, as was the case with a Bend, Oregon, officer who posted a Parler video of himself in his precinct.Some of it, however, came from official departments. The same Bend, Oregon, department still maintains a Parler account, although it is currently blank and the department told Gizmodo in January that it had created the account to prevent imposters.Police in College Station, Texas also have a blank Parler account. A spokesperson told The Daily Beast they’d reserved their handle when they thought Parler might become a popular, apolitical website.“This account was created for the primary purpose of reserving our username (and to prevent others from impersonating us) and is not being utilized at this time. This account was created when the platform first came to our attention, at a time when the platform was gaining in popularity and before the platform became extremely politicized,” the spokesperson said. He added that the department had not completely ruled out using Parler, if it cleans up its act.“We have similarly reserved our username on other social media platforms (including Snapchat, TikTok, and Pinterest),” the spokesperson added. “We have not utilized the platform to post content, but are keeping the username reserved in the event the platform becomes depoliticized at some point in the future and/or a significant percentage of our community chooses to utilize this platform (as we strive to engage with all members of our community).”Wasilla, Alaska’s police department, which also maintains a blank Parler account, offered a similar explanation.“Honestly, I haven’t been on it at all. I don’t have a [personal] account, I don’t know anybody with an account, I haven’t looked at anything,” a Wasilla Police spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “The only time I logged on was to set up the account.” The Wasilla Police Parler account was registered in mid-November, when Parler’s membership was soaring following Trump’s election loss as Twitter and other platforms labeled his fraud claims false.“I didn’t know what it was until I heard all the controversy that came out,” the spokesperson added. “I think I also have a Tumblr account for that reason. We just have an account so people don’t make one that looks like us and post terrible things under our name.”‘Fetish for Freedom’: Roger Stone’s Oath Keeper Bodyguard Charged in Capitol RiotsThat fear might not be entirely irrational: In Santa Maria, California, police say the official-looking Parler account registered to their name is a forgery.“That’s not us. I don't know who that is,” a Santa Maria Police spokesperson told The Daily Beast, adding that he’d checked with the city government, which was also stumped by the Parler account.He noted that the profile uses the same handle as the police department’s official Twitter account. The account’s profile picture and biography appear copied verbatim from the Twitter account.The apparently bogus Santa Maria Police account appears blank, although Parler pages seem to have been wiped during the site’s month offline.Even for the LAPD, which attempted to delete its account on Jan. 10, questions about Parler’s inner workings lingered.As of midday Monday, a locked, apparently blank Parler account with the LAPD’s old handle was still live on the site. Alerted to the profile’s continued existence on Monday, the LAPD told The Daily Beast it asked Parler to purge the account.It vanished shortly thereafter.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This Stephen Curry vs. Damian Lillard take by Ryen Russillo is so short-sighted

    Dame really gets no love from anyone...

  • I’m vaccinated. Is it OK to dine indoors again?

    As states ease restrictions and more people get vaccinated, here's what you need to know about dining out right now.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe describes five years of Iran torture

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has detailed the five years of torture she was subjected to by the Iranian regime for the first time. The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims conducted a six-hour consultation with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in which she detailed experiencing sensory deprivation, prolonged isolation and stress positions. She also said she was subjected to prolonged handcuffing, chaining and blindfolding. In a report by the Council, seen by The Times, the authors conclude she is unlikely to recover until she is brought back to the UK for treatment. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her five-year sentence on Sunday and had her electronic ankle tag removed, but Iran has refused to let her return to Britain. Following the evaluation by the Council the mother of one was diagnosed with "serious and chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and obsessive compulsive disorder". "Her treatment, as a whole, amounts to torture, under international standards," Dr Michele Heisler, one of the two experts who examined Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said. "It has been going on for five years and is continuing." According to the report, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was blindfolded and interrogated for up to eight to nine hours at a time, during which she was told that her husband had left her, that her family had disowned her or that she would never again see her daughter, Gabriella. "This tactic of using your children is one we see used on women," Dr Heisler said. "It is a type of torture that is unfortunately found to be effective." On Wednesday, Boris Johnson demanded the immediate release of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a phone call with Iran's president.

  • Exclusive: Our Forever President Addresses Race Relations, Social Activism on Newest Episode of Skimm This

    With his political obligations in the rearview, our forever President Barack Obama has settled into a comfy life of content creation.

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • Matthew McConaughey Says He's 'Considering' a Run for Governor of Texas

    During a recent podcast interview, the 51-year-old expressed wanting "more leadership roles."

  • Why the CDC is still urging caution for vaccinated people

    Hoping for a green light, vaccinated Americans got a flashing yellow instead. Worried that packed airplanes and concert halls could threaten the gains made throughout the last several months, the CDC is still waiting for “ironclad data” about vaccination before issuing a more detailed guidance.

  • Mississippi first state to pass limits on transgender athletes in 2021 after governor signs bill

    The governor signed the law as expected on Thursday.

  • At least 39 migrants die in boats off Tunisia

    At least 39 migrants died on Tuesday when two boats sank off Tunisia’s coast.Defense officials said they were crossing the Mediterranean Sea toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.The coastguard rescued 165 others and the search for survivors continues near the Tunisian port city of Sfax.All those who died on Tuesday were from sub-Sahara African nations, according to a ministry spokesman.The Tunisian coast has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty at home as they seek opportunities for a better life in Europe.In 2019, a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Tunisian coast, killing about 90 migrants in one of the worst of such disasters.One human rights group said the number of migrants traveling from Tunisia to Italy soared fivefold just last year, attributing the rise to Tunisia's economic crisis.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks