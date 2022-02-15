Officer accused of raping woman in her apartment is suspended, Georgia police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

An Atlanta police officer accused of raping a woman in her apartment has been arrested and charged, authorities say.

Lionel Dely, 32, was booked on one count of rape after turning himself in at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center on Friday, Feb. 11, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told police the incident occurred Jan. 31 at her Acworth apartment shortly after meeting Dely, who told her he was an Atlanta officer conducting an investigation, authorities said in a news release. She reported the assault two days later, triggering an investigation.

“Investigators were able to confirm that Dely is in fact an Atlanta Police officer,” the sheriff’s office said. “Evidence was obtained during the investigation to support a charge of rape.”

The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards “immediately” relieved Dely of duty after learning of the charges, according to police.

The officer, who joined the department in 2015, was placed on unpaid suspension Monday, Feb. 14, pending the outcome of an emergency hearing, Atlanta police said in a news release. Per the disciplinary process, employees have five days to respond to an emergency hearing with the police chief.

Then the chief will decide on a punishment, which could include termination.

“The officer was not on official business when this incident occurred,” Atlanta police said in a statement addressing Dely’s arrest. “The Atlanta Police Department is cooperating with investigators and will continue to do so.”

Dely is the latest metro Atlanta officer to be arrested on criminal charges in recent weeks.

On Feb. 9, a former Cobb County deputy sheriff was arraigned on federal charges of distributing and possessing child porn, McClatchy News reported. The 51-year-old had worked for the department since 2005 and was previously assigned to the Sex Offender Unit before his arrest in August of last year.

Dely was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he remains held without bond.

“All rape investigations are concerning, and this one is no different it is certainly concerning to us,” Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Jay Baker told WAGA. “Added to the fact that an officer is involved is definitely upsetting.”

Cherokee County is about 40 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Motocross mentor accused of child rape in several states. Officials need public’s help

16-year-old accused of raping fellow student at school after hours, Georgia police say

JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting high schooler resigns, GA school says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man Accused Of Slitting Woman’s Throat After She Let Him Into Her Home To Take A Shower

    A Utah homeless man has been arrested after allegedly slitting the throat of a woman who let him into her home to take a shower. Eric Jones, 30, is now facing one count of aggravated assault after police say they found a woman just before 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6 at her home “bleeding heavily,” according to a statement from Salt Lake City Police. She had been cut across her throat. The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she received emergency surgery. Although she was initially listed in

  • Four juveniles arrested following Saturday law enforcement pursuit into Grant County

    Four Sisseton juveniles were arrested Saturday evening following two law enforcement pursuits, the second of which ended in Grant County.

  • Meta's Facebook to pay $90 million to settle privacy lawsuit over user tracking

    Facebook agreed to pay $90 million to settle a decade-old privacy lawsuit accusing it of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website. A proposed preliminary settlement was filed on Monday night with the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly.

  • Murder trial begins of former Florida police captain who shot dead moviegoer

    Curtis Reeves, 79, killed Chad Oulson, 43, in a Tampa suburb in 2014 over the younger man checking text messages during previews Curtis Reeves, a former Tampa police captain, straightens his tie while attending the first day of jury selection for his second-degree murder trial this month. Photograph: Douglas R Clifford/AP A retired Florida police captain went on trial for murder on Monday, eight years after he shot dead a moviegoer who threw a bag of popcorn at him in a dispute over text message

  • Herry Wirawan: Indonesian teacher who raped 13 female students jailed for life

    The 36-year-old, who was also the owner of the same school, had raped the girls over five years.

  • Woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment

    A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump companies

    The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements has cut ties saying that years of reports are unreliable.That's according to a court filing on Monday which comes during investigations into whether Trump misrepresented the value of his assets.The accounting firm, Mazars USA, told the Trump Organization in February that it would no longer work with it and that its financial statements for 2011 through to 2020 should no longer be relied on.The Mazars letter was made public as part of a civil investigation by New York state's attorney general, Letitia James.She has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits.The civil case is investigating whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, or reduced values to lower tax bills.The investigation could result in financial penalties.Mazars said it had based its conclusion on a January filing by James, as well as its own investigation, and information from internal and external sources.A Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement it was disappointed with the cutting of ties and added that there were no discrepancies in its financial statements.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • Milwaukee judge blocks DNA evidence in Washington Park homicide, assails deputy for 'monstrously false' statement

    Ee Lee, 36, was found unconscious in Washington Park in September 2020 and later died from her injuries. Kevin T. Spencer Jr., 16, was charged as an adult in her death.

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

    A tentative settlement has been reached in a l awsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old in which the prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday. Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month. Giuffre sued Andrew in August.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t

  • City man ordered to pay $3.5 million for temp agency fraud

    Tam Vuong, who argued at a recent hearing that he shouldn’t have to make restitution at all, was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay what prosecutors had requested - $3.48 million, court documents show.

  • Arbery Killer Used Racial Slur to Describe Daughter’s Black Date, Prosecutors Say

    OCTAVIO JONES/GettyFour days before William “Roddie” Bryan chased down Ahmaud Arbery with his neighbors, the Georgia man used a racial slur to describe a Black man his daughter was dating, prosecutors said Monday.That shocking detail was among several instances of Bryan’s racist behavior before Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, homicide in Satilla Shores, prosecutors said. Bryan and his neighbors, Travis and Gregory McMichael, have been sentenced to life after being convicted of Arbery’s murder, which has

  • Convicted Coast killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes prison for 2nd time in Mississippi

    A manhunt is underway. Here’s everything we know.

  • Kentucky activist, writer accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate

    According to a police report, the local activist was found less than half a mile away from the scene with a handgun inside a drawstring bag.

  • Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon

    A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man's family said. Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.

  • 'I hope you die in there': Lubbock mom confronts daughter's abuser during sentencing hearing

    Raymond Coronado was sentenced to 35-years in prison after admitting to raping a 7-year-old girl in 2017.