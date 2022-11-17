Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave

The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

Kenneth Vinyard, 46, died after he was pushed to the ground by a man, and his head was struck on the pavement.

Previous reporting said the man identified himself to Vinyard’s fiancé as a police officer with Center Township.

The statement from district attorney David Lozier said that speculation has “run rampant” over the incident, and offered clarification on where the investigation stands.

According to the statement, the investigation was turned over to Pennsylvania State Police on the night of Vinyard’s death.

The officer involved was placed on an administrative leave of absence, and will not return until the matter is concluded.

The district attorney said the officer involved will not be identified until or unless charges are filed.

Additionally, the statement said details of the investigation will not be discussed until a criminal complaint is filed.

Lozier’s statement said the investigation is “largely complete,” and that the office is now waiting on the cause and manner of death from the autopsy, which will not be available for several weeks.

Lozier concluded the statement by asking the community to be patient, so that the investigation can be done right.

Read the full statement below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

