Officer arrested on DUI in Pinellas County, deputies say

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested an off-duty Orlando officer after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence in Seminole, according to a release.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Cesar Hernandez Castillo, 39, was spotted at around 1:08 a.m. driving his Tahoe over “a raised center median in the area of Park Boulevard and 86th Lane.”

Deputies said Hernandez Castillo showed signs of impairment, had an odor of alcohol, and poor balance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the off-duty officer refused to provide a breath sample or perform a field sobriety test.

Hernandez Castillo was charged with one count of driving Under the influence

