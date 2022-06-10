Officer arrested after illegally searching his exes in Georgia crime database, cops say

A police officer accused of looking up his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends on a state crime database faces privacy charges, according to Georgia authorities.

Greenville police officer Rory Haynes, 54, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, June 9, according to a news release from the GBI.

Haynes’ arrest came after an investigation requested by the Greenville Police Department, where Haynes has worked since 2019. The GBI began investigating Haynes in September 2021, according to the release.

The investigation revealed Haynes used the agency’s Georgia Crime Information Center terminal on his vehicle computer to look up people “without a legitimate law enforcement purpose,” according to the GBI.

Some of the people Haynes looked up included his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends, police said. He made about 45 illegal searches during his time as a police officer, according to the GBI.

Haynes, who was booked into Meriwether County Jail, faces the following charges, the GBI says:

one count of computer invasion of privacy

one count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information

one count of violation of oath of office





Anyone with information on the active investigation is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 706-672-4211 or the GBI at 706-565-7888.

Greenville is about 61 miles southwest of Atlanta.

