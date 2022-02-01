Officer Arrested + Retailer Opens 1st CT Store At Mall: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Monday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Cop Faces Domestic Violence Charges: PD
The police officer was arrested, charged and then placed on leave by the police chief as an internal affairs probe continues, police say.>>>Read More.
Retailer Opens First Connecticut Store At Mall
A new retailer with a "socially conscious business" model has set up shop in Connecticut.>>>Read More.
New Pizza And Ice Cream Shop Coming
A pizza and ice cream shop with authentic Italian dishes, will open in March.>>>Read More.
New Restaurant Opens After Suffering Delays Due To COVID-19
The opening reportedly was delayed due to the coronavirus as several people associated with the business got COVID-19.>>>Read More.
The Whale Tea Opens New Location
The Whale Tea, a popular bubble tea franchise, recently opened a new location.>>>Read More.
What An Ice Bunch Of Guys: 99 Penguins Delight On Green
It's just so cool, waddle we do when they're gone?>>>Read More.
CT COVID Hospitalizations Drop: Nearly Half Are Fully Vaccinated
The state's daily coronavirus infection rate dropped over two percentage points over the weekend.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch