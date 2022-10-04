Officer arrested in St. Johns County after beating woman for refusing sexual advances, SJSO says

Jail records show that a law enforcement officer was arrested in St. Johns County after police say he beat and tried to strangle a woman after she refused his sexual advances.

He is charged with domestic battery and obstruction of justice, according to investigators.

According to a police report, Deke Allen Brucker tried to perform sexual acts on a woman, but she refused his advances. That is when he struck her and placed his hand around her neck, restricting her breathing, the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office said. The report also said that Brucker prevented the woman from calling 911.

The victim and Brucker had known each other for two years. She was the one that identified him as an officer.

Action News Jax asked its law and safety expert, Dale Carson, about the charges.

“They are a felony misdemeanor series. They are felony strangulation and another couple charges that could lead up to a penalty of five years of six years in custody,” Carson explained.

Action News Jax obtained documents from a Jacksonville police and fire pension fund meeting agenda from 2016. It showed that Brucker was a police officer at the time. We checked to see if he currently works for JSO but haven’t heard back yet.

