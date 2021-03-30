Officer assault suspect among those indicted

Mar. 30—An Ashland man accused of kicking an officer in the duty belt has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Justin K. McDowell, 31, was identified as having a bench warrant when officers responded to a call about a fight at the Bruce Apartments on March 13, according to a criminal citation.

McDowell was sitting on a chair on the front porch when officers said they had a warrant and needed to place him under arrest, court records show.

When two officers grabbed him by each arm, at which point Ashland Police said McDowell tucked his hands into his waistband and began to kick at authorities.

McDowell landed one kick on the baton holder of an officer's duty belt, causing it to break and the baton to fall to the ground, records show.

Officers were able to take McDowell into custody, records show.

Last week, a Boyd County grand jury indicted McDowell on charges of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

McDowell is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $20,000 bond, records show.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted last week in Boyd County:

—Ryann M. Moore, 32, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of methamphetamine.

—Janell Avery, 27, of Detroit, was indicted on a sole count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

—Cindra Sang-Terry, 39, of Huntington, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

—Donald S. Clauson, 35, of no fixed address was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Mercedes Rostas, AKA Radu Dumitru, 50, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

—Rodney Conley, 46, of Pedro, Ohio, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of public intoxication.

—Michael E. Martin, 59, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Crystal S. Collier, 43, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

