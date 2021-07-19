Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack
A police officer was assaulted with a bottle in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday, and the harrowing incident was caught on body camera.
A police officer was assaulted with a bottle in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday, and the harrowing incident was caught on body camera.
Police say 24-year-old James McGonagle punched an NYPD officer in the face as the officer attempted to take his fingerprints. The officer suffered bleeding in the face.
The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment for facial lacerations and bruising.
The British government sought Monday to prevent Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from gaining access to nearly $2 billion of gold held by the Bank of England as the U.K. Supreme Court started hearing a case that hinges on the question of who should be considered the Latin American nation’s president. Britain told the court that its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president is clear and longstanding, and therefore he is the person authorized to decide how the gold held by Britain’s central bank should be used. The government’s statement came after a lower court said the U.K.’s recognition of Guaidó was “ambiguous.”
After video of a Black man being tased by a New York police officer in a subway train car went […] The post NYPD officer tases Black man on the subway; department under scrutiny appeared first on TheGrio.
South Korea on Sunday sent military aircraft to replace the entire 301-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Two multi-role aerial tankers are bringing the new crew and will then take home 301 sailors aboard the 4,400-ton-class destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Health Ministry officials said. Fifteen sailors have been hospitalized in an African country that authorities did not name, while the rest are on the destroyer.
He died at a hospital around an hour after being found.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.
Miami protesters arrived in the nation’s capital after a 16-hour overnight bus ride in support of the anti-government demonstrations in Cuba.
Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States "who meet specific entry requirements" may enter Canada starting Aug. 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Monday.
The rumored new couple were spotted together at the NBA Finals.
A woman suffered a severe head injury after a subway robbery in Lower Manhattan.
BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after visiting one of the areas worst affected by the record rainfall and floods that have killed at least 157 in Germany alone in recent days, in the country's worst natural disaster in almost six decades. She also said governments would have to get better and faster in their efforts to tackle the impact of climate change only days after Europe outlined a package of steps towards "net zero" emissions by the middle of the century.
Ethiopia said Monday it had attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan.
Miesha Tate makes a successful return to MMA, picking up a TKO win at UFC on ESPN 26.
When parked next to a BMW X4 or Audi Q5 Sportback, we know the QX55 would do the prettiest job sprucing up the driveway. It's nicely proportioned and tastefully detailed with just a hint of Infiniti's forever cool FX SUV at the rear. Driving it is a real letdown as its underwhelming handling and soul-sucking continuously variable transmission just aren’t up to snuff for a luxury model.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) identifies a statistically significant effect of Zyesami (aviptadil) in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19. Data will be presented at the Disease Control and Prevention Summit on July 21 at 10:10 E.T. In the recently completed phase 2b/3 trial, patients treated with placebo experienced a statistically significant elevation in interleukin 6 (IL-6) cytokine levels, whereas those treated with Zyesam
The charges stem from an incident in August 2020 in which the rapper's security team allegedly chased a man using sirens and flashing lights before stealing his phone.View Entire Post ›
A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.
A federal lawsuit alleges Tyson Farms allowed management to discriminate against employees in violation of civil rights laws.
BioNTech said it was acquiring a production site and a research and development platform from a subsidiary of U.S. biotech company Gilead to expand its footprint in north America and in novel cancer treatments. The German biotech firm on Monday said it was buying a solid tumour neoantigen T-cell receptor therapy (TCR-Ts) R&D platform and a manufacturing plant in the city of Gaithersburg in the state of Maryland from Kite Pharma. T-cell receptors (TCRs) are a class of compounds that make it easier for the body’s immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells, while TCR-Ts detect targets both inside and outside the cancer cells.