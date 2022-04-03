Officer assaulted near Cumberland Mall; roads shut down in the area

Cobb County police are investigating after an officer was assaulted Sunday on Cumberland Boulevard.

The incident happened near Cumberland Mall. Roads are blocked off by crime tape in the area. It appeared that a Cobb County police vehicle was behind the crime scene tape.

The extent and nature of the officer’s injuries are unclear.

It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

