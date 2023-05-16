An officer was attacked then a man was shot multiple times, SC cops say

A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times following an early morning attack on a law enforcement officer, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Whiskey Road and East Pine Log Road, the department of public safety said in a news release. That’s an area of Aiken densely packed with restaurants, retail businesses and multiple schools.

At the gas station, a department of public safety officer was approached by a man, and the situation turned into an altercation, according to the release. There was no word why the man approached the officer or what led to the altercation.

The man rammed the officer’s vehicle with his vehicle several times and then attempted to attack the officer with a knife, the department of public safety said.

Additional officers arrived on scene and opened fire on the man, hitting him multiple times, according to the release.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and at about 8:30 a.m., the department of public safety said information about the extent of his injuries was unknown.

No other injuries were reported by the department of public safety.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading an investigation into the shooting, according to the release.

Should the man recover from his injuries and be released from the hospital, SLED will charge him with attempted murder, the department of public safety said.