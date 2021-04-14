Officer in Black man's killing: from leader to defendant

  • This May 31, 2007 photo shows Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the Minneapolis suburb and the city’s chief of police have resigned. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via AP)
  • This booking photo released by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who is charged Wednesday, April 14, 2021, with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)
  • Authorities work the scene at the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Brooklyn Center, Min., Police Chief Tim Gannon talks to the media on Monday, April 12, 2021. Officer Kim Potter white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man during a traffic stop on Sunday, in the Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did Gannon, moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Shari Gross/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Fencing and concrete barriers surround the home of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter as local police guard her residence, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Champlin, Minn. A prosecutor said Wednesday that he will charge Potter, a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Flowers have been placed on a banner as demonstrators gather outside the Brooklyn Center (Minn.) Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to protest Sunday's fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
1 / 6

Police Shooting Minnesota

This May 31, 2007 photo shows Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the Minneapolis suburb and the city’s chief of police have resigned. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via AP)
STEPHEN GROVES
·5 min read

In a matter of days, the white police officer who fatally shot a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb went from being a respected professional who trained less experienced colleagues and led the department's union, to a criminal defendant held up by community activists as a symbol of police aggression toward Black people.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the chest during a Sunday traffic stop while she was training other officers. She offered her resignation Tuesday as outrage grew over Wright's death and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott moved to fire her. The 26-year veteran was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Potter said in a resignation letter that she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community,” but felt resigning was “in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers.”

Tim Gannon, the Brooklyn Center Police chief who also resigned Tuesday, has said Potter meant to fire her Taser at Wright. He called the shooting “an accidental discharge.” But activists said that was no excuse; that with her years of experience, Potter should not have made that mistake. And now they want more than her resignation: They want to make sure she can never work as a police officer again.

For the 48-year-old Potter, being an officer extended far beyond going out on patrol. She also rose to become the local union president and traveled across the state with the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s honor guard, which marches at funerals and memorials for officers killed in the line of duty.

But some Brooklyn Center residents say her decision to pull Wright over on Sunday was yet another example of law enforcement targeting Black men for traffic violations. Marquita Butler, a member of the city council, said numerous Black men, including her own brother, complained to her that police had racially profiled them.

Gannon and the city manager met with her brother, she said. Butler credited Gannon for taking the time to explain why people are pulled over. But, she added, “My brother expressed to him the fear of being shot and potentially killed, and the police dismissed that.”

Butler said as the city works to recover from Wright’s death, she wants to make it easier to file complaints with the police department and to “reimagine” what policing looks like.

Elliott, the city's first Black mayor, has said he wants to establish a closer connection between the community and police. He pointed out that among the city's roughly 50 police officers, “very few” are people of color and none live in Brooklyn Center.

Jonathan Mason, who mentored Wright while he was in high school, said he and other community activists are seeking the release of Potter’s service record, including potential complaints about her previous interactions with residents of color. The city has so far not responded to any such records requests, including from The Associated Press. Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

Minnesota public records show Potter obtained her license to become a police officer in February 1995. She had graduated the previous year from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota with a major in criminal justice.

In 2019, the year she became union president, she guided several other officers through the aftermath of a police shooting of a man with autism, according to a report from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. She arrived at the scene soon after officers fatally shot the man, who had allegedly tried to stab an officer with a knife, the report said.

After medics arrived, Potter instructed the two officers who shot the man to get into separate squad cars, turn off their body cameras, and not to speak to each other. Later, acting as union president, she accompanied two other officers who were at the scene during the shooting when they were interviewed by investigators.

Through the years, the police department recognized Potter for actions in several dangerous situations, according to the Sun Post, a local newspaper. In 2014, she responded to a house fire and was credited with helping save nine people inside. In 2016, she was part of a group of officers who responded to several violent crimes, including one in which officers tried to save the victim’s life while also gathering testimony.

Potter's husband, Jeff Potter, was a police officer and instructor in the nearby Minneapolis suburb of Fridley for 28 years. When he left the department in 2017, a police captain praised him for his dedication and lauded his work training officers in the use of force, firearms and Tasers.

Kim Potter was an instructor with Brooklyn Center police, according to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. She was training two other officers when they stopped Wright, the association’s leader, Brian Peters, told the Star Tribune.

Bodycam video shows one of the other officers begin to arrest Wright, who had been issued a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

In the video from Potter's bodycam, she tries to assist the officer in arresting Wright, placing her hand on Wright's arm. But then he makes a break for his car and gets behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Potter pulls out her handgun and yells, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!”

After Potter fires a single shot, the car speeds away, and Potter is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

On Wednesday, Potter was booked into the Hennepin County Jail; she later posted $100,000 bond, according to online records. Concrete barriers and chain-link fencing surrounded the green lawn of her home in Champlin, a suburb that sits along the Mississippi River north of Minneapolis. Two police vehicles sat in the driveway.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Daunte Wright at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Cop charged for killing Black man after traffic stop

    Minnesota authorities, Wednesday, arrested the police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle that followed a routine traffic stop.Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Her arrest came a day after Potter, a 26-year veteran, resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force… as did the Police Chief.Daunte Wright was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Authorities say the officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest. They say when Wright began to struggle, Potter accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser. She can be heard on police video shouting “I just shot him.” During a Wednesday press conference with civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, Wright family attorney Benjamin Crump said he was outraged by yet another police shooting of a Black man, especially in Minnesota:"It's just so unconscionable and unbelievable Reverend Al, that within ten miles from where the trial regarding the killing of George Floyd is taking place, that a police officer would yet again kill another unarmed Black man. If ever there was a time in America when the police should be on their greatest behavior, their best behavior... It should be now. And especially in Minnesota. I mean, it is just unfathomable."Wright’s death sparked several nights of protests. Some demonstrators lobbed bottles and other projectiles. Officers fired teargas and flash-bang rounds to disperse the crowd.The shooting has renewed criticism of vehicle stops for minor traffic violations.It has also drawn attention to potential issues with the use of Tasers by police officers, with some experts saying problems persist with training and the weapon’s design. To convict Potter of second-degree manslaughter under Minnesota law, prosecutors must show that she was “culpably negligent” and took an “unreasonable risk” in her actions against Wright. Potter’s charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, if convicted, and a $20,000 fine.

  • Federal Appeals Court Upholds Ohio’s Down Syndrome Abortion Law

    A splintered federal appeals court upheld an Ohio law that makes it illegal for a physician to perform an abortion upon learning that the patient wants the procedure because she fears the fetus has Down syndrome.

  • Tatum scores 32, Celtics edge Trail Blazers for 4th straight

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Jaylen Brown added 24 points and Kemba Walker had 21 for Boston, winners of six of their last seven games. ''We're trending in the right direction,'' Tatum said.

  • Pakistan outlaws extremist group after days of anti-France riots

    An extremist anti-blasphemy party which has brought parts of Pakistan's major cities to a standstill in three days of violent protests will now be banned, a senior minister has said. Followers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have fought police and blocked major road arteries in protests demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador in the Prophet Mohammad cartoons row. Two policemen have died of their wounds and another 340 have been injured in clashes as officers have fought to keep control. "We have decided to ban the TLP and the draft is going to the cabinet for approval," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference. He said the party's demand risked making Pakistan look like a "radical nation" to the outside world and the group would be outlawed under anti-terrorism legislation. The protests had struck as the country is enduring its third wave of Covid-19 cases and road blockages have disrupted oxygen deliveries, officials said. The TLP has amassed huge grassroots support with its rallying cry to protect the honour of the Prophet against blasphemy. Its members brought parts of Pakistan to a standstill in 2018 to denounce the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian farm worker wrongly accused of blasphemy. The party again held mass protests late last year over France's response to the killing of a teacher who showed cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad to pupils during a civics lesson. Imran Khan's government had attempted to appease the TLP by agreeing to seek a parliamentary resolution to expel the French envoy. Yet as the April 20 deadline approached, the TLP leader was earlier this week arrested in Lahore, touching off the riots. "We are in favour of protecting the Prophet's honour, but the demand which they are seeking could have portrayed Pakistan as a radical nation worldwide," said Mr Ahmed. Pakistan has a history of avoiding confrontation with hardline Islamist groups or attempting to co-opt and encourage them. Some analysts say the TLP has been deliberately courted by the powerful military establishment. Farzana Shaikh, a Pakistan expert at the Chatham House think tank, said the legal move was “less a ban than a bombastic move to temporarily turn off this toxic tap, before it is allowed to flow again and service the interests of the ruling dispensation”.

  • Teen with rare bone cancer builds her own 'dragon', thanks to Make-A-Wish

    A 14-year-old battling cancer has made her childhood fantasy come true by becoming the owner of her own specially made dragon. Belle Cress, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma, only had one wish -- to have her own pet dragon. The organization shared the teen's dream with Colorado-based company Arrow Electronics, who spent the past 18 months bringing Belle's fantasy to life.

  • Here's what the CEO says is next for Carbone after successful pasta sauce launch

    Whether you live across the country or simply can't snag a reservation for a coveted table at Carbone, you can now recreate the taste of the iconic New York City Italian restaurant's pasta sauce from the comfort of home, no reservation required. Eric Skae, CEO of Carbone Fine Foods spoke to "Good Morning America" about the new super-premium small-batch sauces developed with Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, the co-founders of the global restaurant company Major Food Group. "I think the hardest part was dealing with two award-winning chefs and getting people to agree on taste," Skae said with a laugh.

  • Des Moines begins push for two-in-one affordable housing units

    There’s a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new model home project that includes two-in-one housing.Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are built alongside or within another home on a single-family lot.Flashback: The character Fonzie on "Happy Days" lived in an ADU, which was an apartment in a garage.Why it matters: ADUs are part of a new push by DSM to help address a shortage of affordable housing. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Be smart: Central Iowa faces a shortfall of tens of thousands of new housing units over the next few decades, according to a DSM study from 2018.Affordable units are essential to sustain and grow our metro’s population, the study found.New zoning approved by DSM in 2019 enabled more ADUs.But until now, there has not been a strong model or precedent for ADUs in DSM.The new two-story home at 1007 Euclid Ave. will include a garage with a 480-square-foot, one-bed apartment.The project’s collaborators, AARP and Home, Inc., hope the design can be replicated as an option for caregivers and care recipients to live close to each other, Brad Anderson, the group’s Iowa director, told Axios.The AARP will launch an advocacy push in June to promote more ADUs in DSM. "So buckle up and get ready for ADUapalooza this summer," Anderson said.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Is the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine safe?

    On Tuesday, the FDA and CDC recommended for states to pause administering the vaccine after reports of blood clots developing in patients

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright is charged

    Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

  • Minnesota police chief, officer who fatally shot Black man, both resign

    BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) -A suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist during a scuffle following a routine traffic stop and the police chief who called the slaying an apparent accident both resigned on Tuesday in the face of civil unrest. The mayor of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, said the two quit one day after the chief told a news reporters that the officer who shot Daunte Wright appeared to have drawn her gun by mistake when reaching for her Taser. Mayor Mike Elliott said the City Council had passed a resolution calling for the dismissal of both Chief Tim Gannon, and the officer, Kim Potter.

  • Police close Chinden from Black Cat to Ten Mile roads in Meridian for armed standoff

    Police are encouraging people to avoid the area because the situation is ongoing.

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Incel YouTuber arrested for threatening to blow up New York City restaurant

    ‘I take you with me and I kill you all! I kill all you right now!’ Malik Sanchez, 19, shouted at a group of outdoor diners

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Michigan GOP leader said he got Covid after being forced to attend party event he called a ‘den of virus’

    The Republican believes at least six other people contracted the virus from meeting

  • Government defeated by Lords over bid for prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says