Officer Brian Sicknick Died of Natural Causes after Capitol Riot, Medical Examiner Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol on January 6, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday.

Francisco J. Diaz, the examiner, said Sicknick died after suffering two strokes the day after the riot, caused by a blood clot that prevented flow to the base of Sicknick’s brain stem. Diaz added that “all that transpired” during the Capitol riot “played a role in his condition.”

Two rioters are charged with attacking Sicknick with a chemical irritant. Diaz’s determination that Sicknick died of natural causes will likely hamper prosecutors’ efforts to charge the two rioters with homicide.

The medical examiner’s office “took the appropriate amount of time to evaluate all the evidence,” acting deputy mayor for public safety Christopher Geldhart told the Post. Geldhart added that Diaz “felt he was able to make this call in good conscience.”

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008, and was honored at the Capitol following his death. Police said that Sicknick collapsed after he returned to his office in the wake of the riot.

Conflicting reports emerged of the circumstances of Sicknick’s death. Then-acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said on January 8 that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol.” Law enforcement officials initially told the New York Times that rioters hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, however weeks later police investigators and medical examiners could not agree on a cause of death.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday ruled that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol, a finding that will make it harder for prosecutors to charge anyone with his murder. The medical examiner's office said on Monday that 42-year-old officer Brian Sicknick died of multiple strokes the day after he was sprayed with a chemical outside the U.S. Capitol while it was under siege. Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Medical ruling: Capitol cop Sicknick died of natural causes

    Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner's office ruled Monday, a finding that lessens the chances that anyone will be charged in his death. Investigators initially believed the officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the case. The determination is likely to significantly inhibit the ability of federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in Sicknick’s death.

  • Gaetz, Greene flaunt new paths to power, testing GOP leaders

    Congressional leaders have always faced rebels in their ranks. Gaetz, a third-term Floridian, and Green, a Georgia freshman, have attracted more public attention lately than most junior members of Congress.

  • Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Flashes a Cheeky Smile While Showing Off New Butt Tattoo in a Bikini Photo

    Ireland Baldwin definitely marches to the beat of her own drum. Alec Baldwin’s 25-year-old daughter is not afraid to show some skin, post some sexy pictures, and speak her mind. Although the father and daughter have had a bit of a rocky relationship, it seems that they have started to put the past behind them. […]

  • New California Rule Allows 75% Capacity, No Physical Distancing For Indoor Concerts, Sports Events, Theater Performances With Fully-Vaccinated Crowds – Updated

    UPDATED with latest, 12:01 PM: Weeks after it first issued capacity guidelines for indoor live events, California health officials issued an addendum on Monday increasing limits for performances at which all attendees are vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19. The new guidelines come as about 30% of adult Californians are fully vaccinated against the […]

  • Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes, the Washington Post reports. A medical examiner said the Capitol riot 'played a role.'

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died one day after confronting rioters during the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

  • Supreme Court likely to bar some 'green card' applicants

    The Supreme Court appeared ready Monday to prevent thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons from applying to become permanent residents. The justices seemed favorable, in arguments via telephone, to the case made by the Biden administration that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status from seeking “green cards” to remain in the country permanently. Many have lived in the U.S. for many years, given birth to American citizens and have put down roots in this country, their advocates say.

  • Leaders of Proud Boys ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

    A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded that the two men are dangerous and no conditions for their release could be adequate. The judge said Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren't armed and didn't assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Pelosi: Waters Should Not Apologize for Urging Protesters to ‘Get More Confrontational’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said she does not believe Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) should apologize for her recent suggestion that protesters should “get more confrontational” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted. “Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement. I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family,” Pelosi said during an appearance on CNN. “They’ve handled this with great dignity and no ambiguity or lack of misinterpretation by the other side.” “No, no, I don’t think she should apologize,” she added. On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Sunday called on Pelosi to take action against Waters over her comments. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” However, asked by CNN if Waters’ comments had incited violence, Pelosi responded, “Absolutely not.”

  • Alex Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury

    Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he's ready to leave the NFL but believing he's still able to play quarterback. Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family. “I want to say thank you for believing in me, and thank you for helping me believe in myself — and in the impossible,” Smith said.

  • Senator Manchin throws support behind U.S. labor reform bill

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday he supports a sweeping labor reform bill, giving the legislation some momentum after it passed in the House last month. The bill, introduced in February by Democratic Senator Patty Murray and supported by President Joe Biden, would bolster collective bargaining rights, allow unions to collect dues from non-members covered by their contracts, and establish penalties for corporations that violate workers' rights, among other measures. Backers of the bill would also have to get the support of Democratic Senators Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who have all expressed some level of skepticism.

  • Anderson Cooper takes over as Jeopardy! guest host, acknowledging 'big shoes to fill'

    And now, here is yet another new guest host of Jeopardy! CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday will step in to host Jeopardy! for two weeks, the latest in a series of guest hosts the show has brought in since Alex Trebek's death. In an interview prior to his debut, Cooper described himself as a huge fan of the show and acknowledged being "nervous" about his stint. He also honored Trebek as someone who was an "integral part of my entire youth and growing up," something he told the man himself last year. "I got a call from him probably about a month or two before he died," Cooper said. "He was asking me about some other stuff, but I used it as an opportunity just to say to him how much I appreciated him, and what he had brought to my life and to the life of so many people. So I was really glad I got the chance to do that." Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with cancer, and the show since January has been temporarily hosted by former champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, TV host Dr. Oz, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It still hasn't been announced who will replace Trebek permanently, though Cooper has been seen as a potential contender. "Whoever leads this show forward, there's certainly big shoes to fill," Cooper said in his interview. "And I know whoever becomes the host of this show, they're going to carry on Alex's legacy." Jennings has also been a major fan favorite to take over the permanent role, while Rogers has said he'd like to be considered. Meanwhile, calls for LeVar Burton to at least get brought in as a guest host continue to fall on deaf ears. Guest host @andersoncooper is no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage! pic.twitter.com/YNP13I63Vr — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom questionThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger said that cutting out bread helped him lose weight, but dietitians say a calorie deficit is more important than banning carbs

    Eliminating bread from your diet could help you eat fewer calories, but it isn't inherently fattening, and it provides important nutrients, experts say.

  • ‘My daughter tells people at school that I’m her sister’

    One young mom asks Reddit users for advice about her 8-year-old child. The post ‘My daughter tells people at school that I’m her sister’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom questionThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • Dad on Outer Banks for son’s wedding is killed crossing highway, NC cops say

    The man and his family were crossing the street to a beach access.

  • How the Tiny Kingdom of Bhutan Out-Vaccinated Most of the World

    THIMPHU, Bhutan — The Lunana area of Bhutan is remote even by the standards of an isolated Himalayan kingdom: It covers an area about twice the size of New York City, borders far western China, includes glacial lakes and some of the world’s highest peaks, and is inaccessible by car. Still, most people living there have already received a coronavirus vaccine. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived last month by helicopter and were distributed by health workers, who walked from village to village through snow and ice. Vaccinations proceeded in the area’s 13 settlements even after yaks damaged some of the field tents that volunteers had set up for patients. “I got vaccinated first to prove to my fellow villagers that the vaccine does not cause death and is safe to take,” Pema, a village leader in Lunana who is in his 50s and goes by one name, said by telephone. “After that, everyone here took the jab.” Lunana’s campaign is part of a quiet vaccine success story in one of Asia’s poorest countries. As of Saturday, Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom that has emphasized its citizens’ well-being over national prosperity, had administered a first vaccine dose to more than 478,000 people, more than 60% of its population. The Health Ministry said this month that more than 93% of eligible adults had received their first shots. The vast majority of Bhutan’s first doses were administered at about 1,200 vaccination centers over a weeklong period in late March and early April. As of Saturday, the country’s vaccination rate of 63 doses per 100 people was the sixth highest in the world, according to a New York Times database. That rate was ahead of those of Britain and the United States, more than seven times that of neighboring India and nearly six times the global average. Bhutan is also ahead of several other geographically isolated countries with small populations, including Iceland and the Maldives. Dasho Dechen Wangmo, Bhutan’s health minister, attributed its success to “leadership and guidance” from the country’s king, public solidarity, a general absence of vaccine hesitancy, and a primary health care system that “enabled us to take the services even to the most remote parts of the country.” “Being a small country with a population of just over 750,000, a two-week vaccination campaign was doable,” Dechen Wangmo said in an email. “Minor logistic issues were faced during the vaccination but were all manageable.” All of the doses used so far were donated by the government of India, where the drug is known as Covishield and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer. Bhutan’s government has said it plans to administer second doses about eight to 12 weeks after the first round, in line with guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Will Parks, the representative in Bhutan for UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, said the first round was a “success story, not only in terms of the coverage but also in the way the vaccination drive was executed collectively, from the planning to the implementation.” “It involved participation from the highest authority to local community,” he said. The campaign has relied in part on a corps of volunteers, known as the Guardians of the Peace, who operate under the authority of Bhutan’s king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. In Lunana, eight volunteers pitched field tents and helped carry oxygen tanks from village to village, said Karma Tashi, a member of the government’s four-person vaccination team there. The tanks were a precaution in case any villagers had adverse reactions to the shots. To save time, Tashi said, the team administered vaccines by day and walked between villages by night — often for 10 to 14 hours at a time. The yak damage to the tents was not the only hiccup. Some villagers did not initially show up to be vaccinated because they were busy harvesting barley or because they worried about possible side effects. “But after we told them about the benefits, they agreed,” Tashi said. As of April 12, 464 of Lunana’s 800 or so residents had gotten a first dose, according to government data. The population figure includes minors who are not eligible for vaccines. Health care in Bhutan, a landlocked country that is slightly larger than Maryland and borders Tibet, is free. Between 1960 and 2014, life expectancy there more than doubled, to 69.5 years, according to the World Health Organization. Immunization levels in recent years have been above 95%. But Bhutan’s health system is “hardly self-sustainable,” and patients who need expensive or sophisticated treatments are often sent to India or Thailand at the government’s expense, said Dr. Yot Teerawattananon, a Thai health economist at the National University of Singapore. A government committee in Bhutan meets once a week to make decisions about which patients to send overseas for treatment, Yot said. He said the committee — which focuses on brain and heart surgery, kidney transplants and cancer treatment — was known informally as the “death panel.” “I don’t think they could cope with the surge of severe COVID cases if that happened, so it is important for them to prioritize COVID vaccination,” he said, referring to Bhutan’s health authorities. Bhutan has reported fewer than 1,000 coronavirus infections and only one death. Its borders, tight by global standards even before the pandemic, have been closed for a year with few exceptions, and anyone who enters the country must quarantine for 21 days. That includes the prime minister, Lotay Tshering, who received his first vaccine dose last month while in quarantine after a visit to Bangladesh. He has been supporting the vaccination effort in recent weeks on his official Facebook page. “My days are dotted with virtual meetings on numerous areas that need attention, as I closely follow the vaccination campaign on the ground,” Tshering, a surgeon, wrote in early April. “So far, with your prayers and blessings, everything is going well.” The economy in Lunana depends on animal husbandry and harvests of a so-called caterpillar fungus that is prized as an aphrodisiac in China. People speak Dzongkha, the national language, and a local dialect. Last year, the drama “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” became the second film ever selected to represent Bhutan at the Academy Awards. It was filmed using solar batteries, and its cast included local villagers. Lunana’s headman, Kaka, who goes by one name, said the most important part of the vaccination campaign was not on the ground but in the sky. “If there hadn’t been a chopper,” he said, “getting the vaccines would have been an issue, since there’s no access road.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Atlanta Woman Shot and Injured After Ignoring Man's Catcalls

    The Atlanta man fired close to five shots at Mansara and Davis as they tried to flee on the scooters. One of the bullets stuck Mansara in her shin.

  • Trump is desperate to get credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, but his political heartlands are reluctant to actually take them

    Counties that supported Trump in 2020 have more vaccine-hesitant people, even though Trump has aggresively argued that the vaccines are his doing.