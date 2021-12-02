Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., wounded in shooting that killed Ella French, attends court hearing for the first time: ‘This was not easy for him to be here’

Flanked by emotional family members, Chicago Police officer Carlos Yanez Jr. smiled and nodded at the dozens of officers who lined the hallway outside a courtroom Thursday after he attended a hearing for the first time since he was shot and injured in the attack that killed fellow officer Ella French.

“Thank you so much,” he said quietly, while a family member pushed his wheelchair away from the courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Eric and Emonte Morgan, Chicago brothers charged in the shooting, appeared in court for a routine status hearing made significant by Yanez’s presence following a lengthy hospitalization after the Aug. 7 attack. French, 29, an officer since April 2018, was killed during a traffic stop. Her partner, Yanez, who joined the force in 2014, was critically injured in the line-of-duty shooting that rattled the city and police department.

The brothers appeared before Judge Ursula Walowski, who set the next hearing date for March 3.

Officers and family members filled the rows in the courtroom. In the hallway outside, dozens of officers stood against the walls. A Cook County sheriff’s deputy expressed solidarity with the officers but asked for quiet.

“No hooting and hollering,” he told the crowd waiting outside.

Inside, Yanez sat in the front row and wore headphones to better hear the proceedings. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara sat next to him. Catanzara recently retired from the department amid moves to fire him.

After the hearing, Catanzara spoke to the media on behalf of Yanez, telling reporters “we were blessed” that Yanez was able to attend.

Yanez’s sister, Nicole Yanez Godinez, thanked those who came to support him and asked the community to pray for an officer who was shot Wednesday on the Far South Side.

“This was not easy for him to be here today,” she said of her brother.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer among other felony charges. Eric Morgan, 22, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon as well as one count of obstructing justice. A third man, Jamel Danzy, also faces federal charges in connection to the gun used in the attack.

Story continues

Emonte Morgan is accused of shooting at the officers when they attempted to make a traffic stop while he was in a vehicle with his brother and a woman in the Englewood neighborhood. Eric Morgan ran, and was arrested nearby, police have said.

Yanez was released from a rehabilitation center in October, more than two months after he was shot in the eye, cheek, brain and back. He is unable to move the left side of his body because of the bullet wound to the right side of his brain, his father has said. He is slowly regaining strength in his left arm and can move his fingers.

mabuckley@chicagotribune.com