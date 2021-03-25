Reserve officer charged with felony posts bond
Mar. 25—The reserve officer from Washington, Oklahoma, has been put on administrative leave following felony charges.
Tyler Ruiz, 32, of Moore, was charged in Payne County with using electronic equipment for lewd or lascivious purposes.
The victim alleged she found a camera hidden in a phone charger that was allegedly used by Ruiz. She alleged he said he put the camera there to catch her cheating on him.
Ruiz had an arrest warrant with a bond of $20,000 issued, and he has since posted bond.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, there was not an appearance date written on the bond for Ruiz.
Bond was posted Monday, and his next court appearance is Thursday afternoon.
It is unclear if he will be at this court appearance.