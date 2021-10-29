Officer charged with OUI works at Maine Correctional Center

Oct. 28—AUBURN — The Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that an officer who was issued a summons Monday on a charge of operating under the influence, is a Maine DOC employee and works at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

According to Maj. Mark Cornelio, director of public safety at the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office in Auburn, Samuel Davidson, 23, was driving a Ford Edge with Colorado license plates near the Cumberland Farms on Center Street on Monday evening, when he was stopped. He was transported to the Lewiston Police Department, where he attempted to flee from a deputy and fell.

Davidson was brought to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where a blood alcohol test was administered and treatment was given for a minor injury sustained in the incident, according to Cornelio.

He was then transported to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, where he was issued a summons and released. According to Cornelio, he was not arrested and detained at the jail because of Department of Corrections COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"Unless it is a violent felony or serious misdemeanor charge, the jail doesn't have the capacity to take in people," he said.