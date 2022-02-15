Officer claims George Floyd had ‘superhuman’ strength before being killed by police

George Floyd was exhibiting “superhuman” strength before being killed by Minneapolis police in 2020, according to testimony from Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis officers who are now facing a federal civil rights trial for their roles in the fatal arrest.

Officers were called to Cup Foods in May 2020 on reports of a counterfeit $20 bill, and encountered Floyd, who Mr Thao believed was “under the influence of some type of drugs” because of “beads of sweat on his head,” he said during testimony on Tuesday.

The former officer, who was fired shortly after Floyd’s murder, is the first of three officers involved in the arrest to testify.

Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng are also on trial, after helping convicted former officer Derek Chauvin pin Floyd to the pavement for minutes on end by his back and neck. They are expected to testify this week as well.

