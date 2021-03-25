Officer cleared in police-involved shooting

Mar. 24—GREENSBURG — A law enforcement officer's use of deadly force in late 2020 during an incident in Batesville has been determined to be justified following an investigation by the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office.

According to information provided by Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges, at approximately 8:23 a.m. Nov. 16, 2020, Greensburg officers overheard radio traffic in reference to a barricaded subject in Batesville who had fired shots at a Batesville officer and requested assistance from surrounding agencies.

Two officers from the Greensburg Police Department responded to the area of Bridlewood Trace in Batesville to assist.

During the ensuing standoff, the suspect continued to fire multiple rounds. Officers on the scene estimated Evans fired 20 to 30 rounds during the nearly three hour incident, a court document states.

At approximately 11:28 hours, the suspect, identified in court documents as Joshua Evans, 32, exited the residence with a firearm and began walking towards officers with the firearm pointed in their direction. Fearing for their safety, officers discharged their firearms striking the male suspect.

Due to the nature of the incident, a supervisor with the Greensburg Police Department had arrived on scene as the incident ended.

Chief Bridges was immediately made aware that an officer with the Greensburg Police Department had discharged his firearm at the suspect. Chief Bridges later learned that the suspect had been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Once the scene was secured, the Greensburg officer that had discharged his firearm was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation of the incident. The Indiana State Police took over the investigation of the officer involved shooting portion of the incident.

At the conclusion of the internal investigation and firearms review board, a decision was made that the officer involved in the shooting had followed all proper procedures and policies during the incident.

The name of the officer has not been released.