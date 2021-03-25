Officer cleared in police-involved shooting

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 24—GREENSBURG — A law enforcement officer's use of deadly force in late 2020 during an incident in Batesville has been determined to be justified following an investigation by the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office.

According to information provided by Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges, at approximately 8:23 a.m. Nov. 16, 2020, Greensburg officers overheard radio traffic in reference to a barricaded subject in Batesville who had fired shots at a Batesville officer and requested assistance from surrounding agencies.

Two officers from the Greensburg Police Department responded to the area of Bridlewood Trace in Batesville to assist.

During the ensuing standoff, the suspect continued to fire multiple rounds. Officers on the scene estimated Evans fired 20 to 30 rounds during the nearly three hour incident, a court document states.

At approximately 11:28 hours, the suspect, identified in court documents as Joshua Evans, 32, exited the residence with a firearm and began walking towards officers with the firearm pointed in their direction. Fearing for their safety, officers discharged their firearms striking the male suspect.

Due to the nature of the incident, a supervisor with the Greensburg Police Department had arrived on scene as the incident ended.

Chief Bridges was immediately made aware that an officer with the Greensburg Police Department had discharged his firearm at the suspect. Chief Bridges later learned that the suspect had been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Once the scene was secured, the Greensburg officer that had discharged his firearm was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation of the incident. The Indiana State Police took over the investigation of the officer involved shooting portion of the incident.

At the conclusion of the internal investigation and firearms review board, a decision was made that the officer involved in the shooting had followed all proper procedures and policies during the incident.

The name of the officer has not been released.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Pleads Guilty to Manipulating Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader pleaded guilty to manipulating an oil price benchmark, allowing the world’s largest commodities trader to profit from the price swings and enriching himself.Emilio Heredia appeared by video conference on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco and admitted to a conspiracy in which he directed buy and sell orders that pushed fuel oil prices up and down.Heredia, 49, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Justice Department lawyer Matthew Sullivan told the judge that Heredia, who became a naturalized citizen in 2016, could lose his immigration status and be removed from the U.S. But Sullivan also said Heredia had agreed to cooperate with the government as it investigates further. Glencore has said it is cooperating with authorities.Read More: Former Glencore Trader Charged With Oil Price ManipulationThe investigation that led to Heredia’s plea is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Department of Justice on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Switzerland and Brazil are also investigating the company. Authorities around the world are increasingly policing commodities trading and the companies that dominate it, while making a renewed push against market manipulation.Illegal GainsAccording to prosecutors, Heredia directed his co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, in an effort to artificially change price assessments so his firm could buy fuel oil from another company at a lower price or sell it at a higher price.In one example, in 2016, Heredia directed a co-conspirator to lower the benchmark price 41 times, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal gains for his company, the government said.Read the charging document here“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Platts assessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and no court has ruled to the contrary,” Platts said on Tuesday.U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer didn’t set a date for Heredia’s sentencing at Wednesday’s hearing. It will be discussed at a status conference on Aug. 18.The case is U.S. v. Heredia, 21-cr-00109, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).(Updates with maximum sentence and Heredia’s agreement to cooperate in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Family calls on state officials to take over investigation eight years after Aliza Sherman was murdered in downtown Cleveland

    A $100,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the killer's arrest.

  • Got $500? 3 Undisruptable Stocks to Buy Right Now

    At one point, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bounced nearly 106% off of its bear-market lows, set on March 23, 2020, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained as much as 77%. Arguably one of the most exciting companies in the healthcare arena over the next decade is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). As the name implies, Teladoc is a leading provider of telemedicine services in the United States.

  • Exclusive: India likely to delay COVAX vaccine supplies for March, April, says UNICEF

    India will likely delay deliveries of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to the GAVI/WHO-backed COVAX facility for March and April, the programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told Reuters early on Thursday. "We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX Facility will likely face delays following a setback in securing export licenses for further doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), expected to be shipped in March and April," UNICEF said in an email. "COVAX is in talks with the Government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible."

  • Murder suspect had house full of guns, may have planned mass shooting, Maryland cops say

    Police uncovered guns, homemade explosives, a “plan of action,” and an apology to family for “having to go out this way.”

  • Mark Kelly says Boulder reminds him of wife Gabby Giffords getting shot in 2011

    Sen. Mark Kelly told Axios on Wednesday the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, brought back sad memories of when his wife, Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head outside a supermarket in Arizona.What they're saying: “Because it was a grocery store, you know, reminded me a lot of what it was like in January 2011," Kelly said. "It's really heartbreaking. This happens all too often in our country. I mean two in a week, 18 people dead."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Giffords, a House member who represented the Tucson area, became gun-reform advocates in the aftermath of her shooting.Following Monday's attack, which killed 10, Giffords herself tweeted it was "an especially personal tragedy for me. ... It’s been 10 years and countless communities have faced something similar. This is not normal."Kelly, a former Navy fighter pilot and astronaut elected to Congress in November, told Axios the White House has not yet reached out to him about the shooting or to engage on potential gun reform. He remains hopeful they can work with Congress to finally find a solution."The gun violence we see is unlike any other developed country, and there are things we can do about it. We know what works."He specifically called for better background checks on gun buyers.Flashback: In January 2011, then-Rep. Giffords was shot in the head while delivering remarks outside a grocery store in Tucson, sustaining injuries that still affect her mobility and speech.Six people died, including her aide, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for Arizona and a 9-year-old girl.Last week, another eight people were shot and killed at three sites around Atlanta, Georgia.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • Fort Lauderdale cop accused of online sex chat with a minor

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective that he believed was an underage girl. Broward sheriff’s detectives arrested Louis James Walsh, 29, at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday. Walsh was still in the Broward Main Jail as of 6 p.m. Investigators say Walsh sent a ...

  • Why Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Verizon, AT&T

    Tigress Financial Partners is turning bullish on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and staying bullish on its rival AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). The Verizon, AT&T Analyst: Ivan Feinseth upgraded Verizon from Neutral to Buy and maintained a Buy rating on AT&T's stock. The Verizon Takeaways: Verizon ended 2020 with a full-year revenue decline of 2.71% at $128.29 billion, but the company is on track to reverse losses and generate revenue of $134.59 billion in 2021, Feinseth wrote in the upgrade note. Leading the revenue growth will be the company's continued 5G rollout and continued growth in the wireless market, he said. The late 2020 acquisition of TracFone for $6.3 billion will add 21 million new customers to Verizon's network and greater exposure to the prepaid segment, which performs well during a recession, the analyst wrote. The acquisition of video chat company Blue Jeans Network will also add exposure to another hot segment, as more people will continue working from home even after COVID-19 lockdowns are removed. Meanwhile, Verizon boasts an attractive balance sheet with $19.78 billion in excess cash, and this can be used for ongoing capital investments, new acquisitions, dividend increases and a resumption in share purchases that were paused in 2015, according to Tigress. Related Link: Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Trail Android Rivals In 5G Speeds: Report The AT&T Takeaways: AT&T hosted an analyst day presentation on March 12 that detailed management's growth plans in terms of streaming content and the wireless business, Feinseth wrote in a separate note. Most notably, management guided for revenue from HBO subscribers to double from current levels to $15 billion by 2025. The ongoing 5G network rollout will also be counted on to generate revenue growth, as it will drive improved connectivity on the Internet of Things, including connected cars, homes, and more, he said. AT&T also communicated a plan to reduce debt while simultaneously driving growth, improving margins, strengthening the balance sheet and delivering superior value to investors. Management did pause its share buyback program due to the pandemic, but remains committed to a 60% dividend payout ratio, Feinseth said. VZ, T Price Action: Shares of Verizon were trading higher by 0.75% Wednesday at $57.34, while shares of AT&T were higher by 0.37% at $30.11. Latest Ratings for T DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021OppenheimerDowngradesOutperformPerform Jan 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral Jan 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for T View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlcoa Stock Gains 10% After Morgan Stanley Turns BullishExclusive: Apex Clearing CEO Says Brokers Like Robinhood 'Wouldn't Exist' Without The Digital Custodian© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Reveals She Began Smoking Marijuana at 42 After Traumatic Moment on Tour

    "I was so against it. Like, never in my life had I ever smoked until I was 42," says the mom of five said

  • CBS Renews ‘FBI’ & ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, Orders Spinoff Series ‘FBI: International’

    Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise is growing. CBS has renewed the hit mothership series FBI for a fourth season, FBI: Most Wanted for a third season, and has given a series order to FBI: International, the third iteration of the successful FBI brand, for the 2021-22 broadcast season. FBI: International, which we previously reported had been […]

  • Biden family dogs Major and Champ are back at the White House after incident

    The Biden family dogs, Major and Champ, were in Delaware after an incident in which Major caused a "minor" injury to an undisclosed person.

  • Newsom taps Rob Bonta as attorney general, and California braces for water cutbacks

    Plus: Zogg Fire sparks push for broader power shutoff criteria, and Danville named safest city in California

  • Clerk wins $150,000 on lottery ticket he bought at the Louisiana store where he works

    “I can’t believe it, what a blessing!”

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • Dr Jill Biden reveals she was paid less than male teacher colleagues as Megan Rapinoe says she’s been ‘devalued’

    Dr Jill Biden has revealed how she experienced unequal pay compared to her male colleagues while working as a teacher, as Megan Rapinoe explained how she felt “devalued” while working as a professional soccer player. “There are women still in the same position,” Dr Biden continued.

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community