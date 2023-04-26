Officer coerced fake witness in murder trial that put two in prison, CA officials say

An Oakland Police Department homicide investigator whose testimony helped put two men accused of murder in prison lied under oath, California officials reported.

Officer Phong Tran also tried to tamper with witnesses in the 2016 trial, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The convictions of the two men in the 2011 death of Charles Butler were vacated, and the men were released from prison in 2022, the office said.

Tran testified under oath that he did not previously know a key witness in the case. But he had known her for six months before the slaying and paid her money as an informant, prosecutors said.

“It turned out that this key witness was not a witness at all,” prosecutors said. Officials said Tran asked her to falsely testify against the two men.

Tran also tried to bribe a second witness by offering to help with her son’s legal problems, but she refused to lie under oath, the release said.

Tran faces charges of perjury under oath, suborning perjury under oath, bribing a witness and attempting to bribe a witness, prosecutors said.

“Lying and manipulating a witness are serious violations of the public trust,” Price said in a video about the case.

The District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing at least 125 other cases that Tran investigated.

