Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

The defense has begun its case at Derek Chauvin's trial. Chauvin's attorney sought to bolster suggestions that the officers' actions were influenced by what they perceived as a hostile crowd shouting at Chauvin to get off George Floyd's neck. (April 13)

Video Transcript

ERIC NELSON: Now, in terms of as the crowd or the group of people were congregating around Squad 320, did you notice anything in terms of the tone or tenor of the voices of those people?

PETER CHANG: They were very aggressive. Yes, aggressive towards the officers, yes.

ERIC NELSON: It seems to me that you were walking around quite a bit. Can you explain why?

PETER CHANG: It's pacing back and forth just to make sure that as-- you know, it was concern for the officers' safety because of the crowd. So I just wanted to make sure that the officers were OK.

ERIC NELSON: But you knew that there were now four officers over at that scene, correct?

PETER CHANG: Correct, yes.

ERIC NELSON: And so, your main focus was on watching those passengers.

PETER CHANG: Yes, in the car.

ERIC NELSON: And you assumed when you were doing that that those four officers were OK over there because there were four of them, correct?

PETER CHANG: Yes.

ERIC NELSON: And if they had radioed for help, you would have heard it over your radio?

PETER CHANG: Yes.

ERIC NELSON: And they never radioed for help, did they?

PETER CHANG: No.