Officer delivers food after Uber Eats driver's arrest

Sep. 28—WENHAM — A Hamilton police officer delivered a takeout order to an Uber Eats customer Sunday afternoon shortly after a Wenham police officer arrested the delivery driver for allegedly being a fugitive from justice.

The driver, Marcos Valcarcel-Rivera, 34, of Dorchester, was wanted by Hillsborough County Superior Court officials in New Hampshire on charges of possession of a controlled substance and disobeying an officer, according to Ipswich District Court records.

In Ipswich District Court, located in Newburyport, Valcarcel-Rivera was expected to waive extradition back to New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

Valcarcel-Rivera was driving on Main Street in Wenham about 5 p.m. with a delivery bag on his front seat when Wenham police Officer Michelle Princi ran his license plate through her cruiser's computer and learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

After calling for backup, Princi caught up to Valcarcel-Rivera's Subaru Legacy and pulled him over on Main Street, according to her report.

"Valcarcel-Rivera stated that he was currently driving for Uber Eats and had a delivery bag in the front seat," Princi wrote in her report.

By this time, Hamilton Sgt. Stephen Walsh had arrived to assist.

After Valcarcel-Rivera was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser for a ride to the police station, Walsh placed the bag of food in his cruiser and delivered it to a Willow Street residence in his town, according to Princi's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

