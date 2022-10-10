Officer describes meeting with GOP leader

Yahoo Entertainment

Constance Wu struggled to censor herself on Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sunday, especially when she tried to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue: “A New York Times headline about this disaster included ‘866 rescued’ and ‘noted names missing’.” Wu may have run out of time because she wrote “tit,” instead of Titanic, which was the correct answer. “I meant Titanic,” Wu argued. “Some people call the Titanic the Tit. This is a well-known fact!” The moment reminded viewers of the popular Saturday Night Live sketch of Celebrity Jeopardy!, particularly the Sean Connery character. Despite her titillating and incorrect response, the charity she was playing for will receive $30,000. “I am playing for the Lotus Therapy Fund under the Asian Mental Health Collective,” she explained.