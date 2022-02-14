Officer details probe of Glastonbury 'Tomahawk' hearing dust-up

Feb. 14—GLASTONBURY — The physical confrontation between Board of Education member M. Ray McFall and resident Mark Finocchiaro during a break in the December public hearing on whether to restore the high school's Tomahawk mascot followed an angry exchange of obscenities between the two men, according to a police affidavit.

Finocchiaro didn't speak to police about the incident. But McFall acknowledged to police the day after the hearing that he was very angry, and that "he should have backed away from Mark and handled the situation differently," School Resource Officer Jason Trudeau reported in the affidavit, made public Monday.

Trudeau said Sgt. Jesse Stone told McFall during the interview that he had heard McFall say, "I'm going to tear that guy's ... lips off." McFall nodded and didn't deny saying that, Trudeau reported.

Trudeau's affidavit was the basis for the arrests last week of Finocchiaro, 53, of 83 Bittersweet Lane and McFall, 57, of 40 Bidwell St., both on charges of second-degree breach of peace. Both are free on $2,500 bonds and are due March 10 in Manchester Superior Court.

In his final account of the incident, based on video recordings and witness statements, Trudeau described an initial exchange of obscenities between the two men, who had clashed over an attempt by McFall to enforce a time limit on comments earlier. These events followed, according to the officer:

"According to the video, Mark was standing in the aisle but up against the fixed seat (bolted to the floor) and it appears he could not get past Ray without physically pushing past him, backing into the row of seats, or crawling over them. Ray, who picked the location, was in the aisle with ample room to move around if needed.

"Ray's demeanor was very aggressive," the officer continued. "Mark appears to say, 'Are you in my face?' and Ray responds with, 'Yeah, I'm in your face.'"

Finocchiaro responded with something the officer says can't be heard clearly, but which McFall quoted in his interview as, "Do you want to go?" McFall's answer was, "I'm right here."

Finocchiaro then "leans into the side of Ray's face/ear and clearly" calls him an obscene name, according to the officer.

"Ray then slowly pushes Mark backwards, keeping his hands planted on his chest," the officer continued. "Mark was being held up against the fixed chair, and the top half of his body was leaned backwards due to the push.

"Mark clearly looks surprised, and that is when Mark punched Ray in the face using his right hand," the officer wrote. "It should be noted that at the time Mark struck Ray in the face, Ray still had his hands on him, pushing him back."

The officer added later, "During the encounter Mark never attempted to walk away or show any indication that he was concerned for his own safety but rather inflamed the situation more by leaning into Ray" and calling him an obscene name.

Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman, said last week that the department's investigation found the two men "equally culpable."

During the hearing, Finocchiaro had run over the three minutes allotted to each speaker, then used profanities to McFall, who was in charge of the timer, and board Chairman Douglas Foyle when they told him his time was up.

Stone and school system Security Director Keith O'Brien decided that removing Finocchiaro from the high school auditorium, where the hearing was held, "might cause further problems as the crowd seemed a bit volatile," Trudeau reported.

McFall told police that he went into the crowd during the break to speak to Kurt Cavanaugh, the Republican minority leader on the Town Council. But McFall said Finocchiaro or someone in his group asked who he was, and things got heated. He also said he thought Finocchiaro, whom he didn't know, was being egged on and smelled of alcohol, according to the officer.

McFall had "dark bruising around his left eye" during the police interview the day after the incident, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.